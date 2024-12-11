North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Regular Dividend

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 10, 2024, the Board of Directors of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) declared a regular dividend of $0.10 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2024, with said dividend payable on December 31, 2024.

The current dividends are based on NDBT’s current financial condition and are not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. Further information about NDBT’s dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. Member FDIC. NDBT is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

Media Contact:

Brian C. Jensen

972-716-7124

brian.jensen@ndbt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.