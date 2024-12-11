TTM Technologies, Inc. Introduces Innovative Radio Frequency Components for Telecom Band n104 to Enhance 5.5G Applications
SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) has expanded its Radio Frequency and Specialty Components ("RF&S") product offering by releasing a family of components supporting telecom band n104, an emerging band extension for 5.5G applications.
This release includes 18 new balun transformers, hybrid couplers, power dividers, RF crossovers, and terminations. These new products deliver superior performance and are an exceptionally effective overall cost solution with industry-standard Xinger® brand reliability. They have been specifically designed for needs in the 6.4 – 7.2 GHz band.
For more information on the availability or to find a stocking distributor, please visit ttm.com.
|Model Number
|Part Type
|Size
|Power
|BD60120N50100AHF
|Balun Transformers
|0404 (1.0mm x 1.0mm)
|1W (AVG)
|X4B70L1-5050G
|Balun Transformers
|0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)
|1W (AVG)
|X4BD70L1-50100G
|Balun Transformers
|0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)
|1W (AVG)
|X3C70F1-03S
|Hybrid Couplers
|1220 (5.8mm x 3.1mm)
|15W (AVG)
|X3C70F1-20S
|Hybrid Couplers
|1220 (5.8mm x 3.1mm)
|25W (AVG)
|X3C70F2-03S
|Hybrid Couplers
|1220 (5.8mm x 3.1mm)
|40W (AVG)
|X4C55J1-03G
|Hybrid Couplers
|0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm)
|5W (AVG)
|X4C60J1-20G
|Hybrid Couplers
|0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm)
|10W (AVG)
|X4C60K1-20S
|Hybrid Couplers
|1210 (3.2mm x 2.5 mm)
|25W (AVG)
|X4C60K1-30S
|Hybrid Couplers
|1210 (3.2mm x 2.5 mm)
|40W (AVG)
|X4C70J1-20G
|Hybrid Couplers
|0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm)
|10W (AVG)
|X4C70L1-03G
|Hybrid Couplers
|0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)
|3W (AVG)
|X4C70L1-20G
|Hybrid Couplers
|0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)
|5W (AVG)
|PD6080J5050S2HF
|Power Dividers
|0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm)
|2W (AVG)
|PD6080L5050S2HF
|Power Dividers
|0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)
|2W (AVG)
|X00140L5050AHF
|RF Crossovers
|0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)
|2W (AVG)
|XMX00180L1G
|RF Crossovers
|0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)
|2W (AVG)
|C6N50Z4B
|Termination
|0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm)
|6W (AVG)
The RF&S Components Business Unit (“BU”) of TTM designs, manufactures, and sells custom high-frequency solutions and Xinger® brand standard components for wireless infrastructure, defense electronics, and test and measurement electronics markets.
About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.
Contacts:
|Winnie Ng
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+852 22722287 / +1 714 327 3000
winnie.ng@ttm.com
Technical Inquiries
Mark Bowyer
Director, Business Development, RF&S BU
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+1 315 278 5420
mark.bowyer@ttm.com
|Sameer Desai
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+1 714 327 3050
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.