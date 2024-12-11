Itron Marks Significant Milestone of 50th Temetra Deployment in Australia

Itron’s Meter Data Collection and Management Solution to Help Aqwest Improve Visibility of Water Consumption and Losses

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, marks a significant milestone with the 50th deployment of its Temetra® solution in Australia, which is being deployed by Aqwest, the provider of drinking water to the City of Bunbury and its surrounding areas in Western Australia. With Itron’s cloud-based multi-vendor meter data collection and management solution, Aqwest will be able to manage its existing mechanical meters while enhancing and optimizing operations.

Aqwest selected Temetra, Itron’s innovative cloud-based solution, to simplify meter data collection by utilizing a solution capable of incorporating multi-vendor meter reads. With the adoption of Temetra, Aqwest can now upgrade to digital meters at a pace best suited for its operations and seamlessly collect meter readings from existing mechanical meters and future smart meters through a single data collection and management platform. This multi-vendor capability allows Aqwest to gain comprehensive insights into consumption patterns through one unified platform.

Utilizing Aqwest’s existing communication protocols and meter vendors, Temetra will collect, record and upload meter data using the handheld mobile Android devices currently in use by the utility. Temetra provides valuable insights by analyzing both current reads and historical data, enabling Aqwest to address customer billing questions and detect potential water leaks.

This 50th customer milestone reinforces Itron’s commitment to addressing water scarcity in Australia and ensuring that communities are better equipped to manage water operations. The Temetra solution enables utilities to address critical water management tasks more efficiently. These capabilities are key to helping utilities anticipate and address potential water challenges before they turn into a crisis, such as losing water within the distribution system.

“Aqwest is committed to providing sustainable, high-quality drinking water to the Bunbury Region. As the effects of climate change continue to impact on local water security, having an efficient water management system in place is crucial,” said Gary Hallsworth, chief executive officer at Aqwest. “We are delighted to be working with Itron to upgrade our water metering infrastructure to improve our customer consumption data and billing capabilities.”

“Australia is no stranger to water shortages due to its dry climate, recurring droughts and the challenges caused by climate disruption, making water management a complex issue. On top of these challenges, population growth is increasing the demand on existing water infrastructure, much of which is aging and prone to inefficiencies,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “We are excited to celebrate this significant milestone. Working together with Australian utilities, we strive to deploy efficient solutions to address these challenges and to ensure that both remote and urban communities are equipped to tackle water management. With Temetra, utilities across the country are another step closer to water security.”

Temetra is a globally adopted, cloud-based, multi-vendor, multi-commodity, meter data management solution. Temetra supports a variety of meter manufacturers and communications protocols enabling a smooth migration from automated meter reading to advanced meter reading. Temetra’s open ecosystem solution enables interoperability at all levels and supports multiple data collection technologies concurrently, providing utilities a smooth migration path from manual to smart metering. Storing meter read data from a variety of sources in one location, combined with other innovations like map-based routing, enhances operational efficiency. Temetra has demonstrated scalability, accommodating thousands of customers ranging in size from several hundred meters to several million.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron®, the Itron Logo and Temetra are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and jurisdictions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

