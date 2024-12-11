Submit Release
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend and Special Dividend on Common Stock

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, today announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. In addition, the Company announced a special dividend of $0.10 per share, bringing the total dividends declared for the year to $0.90 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

