Almond FinTech Wins CrossTech Innovation Award

Boston, MA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almond FinTech, a leading B2B provider in cross-border payments, has won CrossTech’s “2024 Crypto Payments Solution in the Cross-Border Industry,” earning this honor for the second consecutive year and reinforcing its role as an industry pioneer.

Over the past year, Almond has made significant advancements to its proprietary Settlement Optimization Engine (SOE), enhancing its ability to remove barriers in global financial transactions. The SOE leverages crypto as a bridge currency, using advanced data aggregation to recommend the best possible currency exchange rate in real time, ensuring faster, more affordable, and transparent cross-border payments while reducing risk. Operating in 10 countries and supporting over 30 digital currencies, Almond continues to address critical financial challenges globally.

"Receiving this award is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of financial technology,” says Almond CEO and Co-Founder Adam Swartzbaugh. “We've always believed that true innovation comes from understanding our customers' deepest needs and creating solutions that not only solve their current problems, but anticipate future challenges. This award validates our mission and the hard work we’ve put in each and every day.”

This recognition underscores Almond’s role as a thought leader in the industry, a position further highlighted by Swartzbaugh’s participation as a panelist at CrossTech for Business Payments: The New Revenue Stream for Remittance Companies. The session explored how remittance companies are evolving from P2P to B2B payments, driving ecosystem expansion, new revenue streams, and adaptation to the global financial landscape. Moderated by CrossTech CEO Hugo Cuevas-Mohr, the panel also featured Daniel De Michele (Remitly) and Mark Corritori (Mastercard).

“CrossTech is proud to honor Almond FinTech’s groundbreaking innovation in cross-border payments. Their use of crypto technology to enhance transparency, speed, and affordability is revolutionizing how businesses and individuals connect globally, creating a transformative impact on the cross-border payment landscape.” - Priscilla D’Oliveira, COO, CrossTech.

