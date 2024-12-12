'Dinner of the Year @ Art Week' Miami 2024 Blended Exceptional Art, Exclusive Fashion, and Engaging Philanthropy

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photography credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Fashion Designer Juana Martín (Photography credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) US Senator-Elect Bernie Moreno (Photography credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Marcelo Goulart, Lourdes Castillo, Calvin Cooper, Sofia Victoria de la Pena, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Keith Diamond, Samuel Schler (Photography credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Model, Runway (Photography credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

ARTEdeFashion and Experience Club Collaboration by Safra National Bank at New World Center hosted CEOs, fashion influencers, cultural leaders, and socialites

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARTEdeFashion (ADF) and Experience Club presented one of the most the highly anticipated events at Art Basel Miami Beach 2024.The event, presented by Safra National Bank – Dinner of the Year @ Art Week was a captivating celebration combining creativity, showcasing exclusive fashion and a special dinner which took place at the iconic New World Center in Miami Beach, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, guests at the event included ultra-high-net-worth individuals, CEOs, fashion influencers, cultural leaders, and socialites from Miami, Latin America, and beyond.Experience Club US is an exclusive platform that connects CEOs, C-level executives, entrepreneurs, and investors through high-quality networking and value creation events. ARTEdeFashion is an innovative platform and digital series that showcases emerging fashion designers from Central and South America. “The choice of Miami for this event couldn't be more fitting,” shares Marcelo Goulart, CEO of Experience Club US. “Miami is rapidly emerging as a global hub for art and luxury, with Art Basel consolidating the city’s reputation as a cultural and economic center. This dinner will be an unforgettable highlight of the week, combining gastronomy, design, and influential connections.”Notable attendees at the event included: Marcelo Goulart, Lourdes Castillo, Calvin Cooper, Sofia Victoria de la Pena, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Keith Diamond, Samuel Schler, Juana Martín, and Bernie Moreno.About ARTEdeFashion:ARTEdeFashion is a cutting-edge platform celebrating the creativity and influence of emerging Latin and global designers. Through immersive events, digital content, and collaborations with leading brands, ADF elevates Latin talent and connects creatives with new audiences and markets worldwide.ARTEdeFashion is led by;Sofia Victoria De La Pena brings a rich blend of finance and cultural insight to her role as an Investment Analyst at PGIM Real Estate. With a robust background in economics and finance, Sofia has successfully leveraged her expertise to provide strategic investment insights and contribute to high-level decision-making in real estate and cultural events.Lourdes M. Castillo is the Chair and Co-founder of the LATAM Family Office Society and Former Florida State Commissioner on the Status of Women.Sam Schler is the founder of Collab x Collab and is a recognized leader in Fashion Brand Collaborations and Marketing, with experience leading partnerships for brands such as Banana Republic, Gap Inc. and ZARA SA among others.Calvin Cooper is a serial entrepreneur with venture capital investment expertise spanning several thematic sectors including fintech, proptech, smart cities, blockchain, generative AI, and fashion technology. Cooper was the founder and CEO of Rhove, an award-winning venture-backed real estate fintech firm acquired by reAlpha before its public debut via direct listing.Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin is a multifaceted American talent encompassing roles as a singer, composer, songwriter, designer, and entrepreneur. Her musical career, marked by top Billboard hits, complements her entrepreneurial ventures such as the jewelry line Homage and the professional networking platform SohoMuse. Consuelo is also the co-founder of Latin Ignition, an event showcasing Latin designers and creatives.For more information, visit www.artedefashion.com About Experience Club:Founded in 2006 in Brazil and expanding to the US in 2021, Experience Club connects business leaders through curated events, fostering meaningful relationships across industries. The platform has hosted over 2,000 speakers at its events and continues to provide innovative experiences for leaders in business, culture, and entertainment. For more information, visit www.experienceclubus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.