Old Bags Luncheon Launches Season Fundraising Campaign with 2025 Luncheon Committee

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Old Bags Luncheon 2025 Event Committee (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Todd L’Herrou, Audrey Gruss (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Mia Rowe, Nancy Bush (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Jada Loveless (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 26th Annual Old Bags Luncheon launched with a luncheon for the event Committee held by the organization at Renato’s in Palm Beach to benefit the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County.Notable Attendees at the Committee luncheon included: Todd L’Herrou, Ellen Vaughan, Sonja Stevens, Joan Yanow, Nancy Bush, Audrey Gruss, Mia Rowe, Nikki Kahn, Nicole DiCocco, Karen Swanson, Michelle Russell Johnson, Barbara Pendrill, Stephanie Schwed, Theo Pace, Jada Loveless, Alyssa Quinlan, Danielle Rollins, Diane Retzer, Donna Feldman, Chrissy Oakes, Michelle Gluckow, Sally Kimball, Nancy Haviland, Rebecca Kirsch, Elizabeth Marshman, Cecy Martinez, Beth Fishel, Aileen Carlucci, Gail Worth, Allison Nicklaus, Barbara Gilbert and Marissa Murphy.The signature fundraiser of the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, The Old Bags Luncheon, next planned for Wednesday, February 19th, 2025, at The Breakers Palm Beach.Those interested in donating a new or slightly used authentic designer handbag, but missed the purse drive, can contact the Center for Family Services to coordinate a drop-off. Proceeds from the luncheon will directly benefit the Center’s programming which strengthens individuals and families in our community by providing mental and behavioral health services.About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org I: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

