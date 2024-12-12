Nomads of Persia Artist Firouz FarmanFarmaian FORRM: GALACTICA Debut Concert at SoHo Playhouse

FORRM: (Photographer Credit: We R The Nomads 2024) Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photographer Credit: We R The Nomads 2024) Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photographer Credit: We R The Nomads 2024) Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photographer Credit: We R The Nomads 2024) Atmosphere (Photo credit: Lawlor Media Group)

First of a week-long, multi-event experience in New York City Culminating in VIP Reception December 14th at Salomon Arts Gallery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firouz FarmanFarmaian presents a string of new works storming Manhattan in a week-long multi-event in NYC, starting with the American and New York debut of experimental rock outfit, FORRM’s new album GALACTICA. The album due to be released in 2025 is strongly influenced by both 1960’s and 1990’s independent rock and tribal performative explorative psychedelia.An edition of 100 signed 12” vinyl, doubling as an artwork, launched to coincide with the EP release, whilst the show integrated interactive video projection (Alexander Korneev) with guest act Strange Majik.Contemporary art is finally revealing itself in nomadic form, mirroring the post-globalized cultural sphere where reconnections of craft and timeless tradition clash with contemporary transformative visions, cultural conjunctions, overlapping borders and the fusion of identities–powerfully interconnecting and creating the base for a planetary journey.” - Firouz FarmanFarmaianIn a layering of events and timelines this week, Nomads of Persia will take its audience on a mesmeric voyage linking FarmanFarmaian’s experimental rock outfit FORRM playing SoHo Playhouse, Lincoln Center’s Furman Gallery and The Museum of Arts and Design to the Salomon Tribeca show – all opening and interfacing within the same week.To Follow FORRM on Bandcamp, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/49yIkUK Other Nomads of Persia NYC events include:PaintoversFurman Gallery ǀ Lincoln CenterDecember 11th – December 12thWorking with found/archival material through the process of “paintover” has been a hallmark of the artist’s work. Camilla FarmanFarmaian’s Saint Tropez based juncture Gallery presents fresh units of these “paintovers” in a 3-day pop-up related to the artist’s Nomads of Persia collection. A series of attending talks will run parallel to the exhibition.PATH (Into the Vortex)Museum of Arts and DesignDecember 12th 5:30PMSince FarmanFarmaian’s first trip to Kyrgyzstan, he has been gathering film footage. An immersive audio-visual, AI-generated experience, powered by Interactive Items, takes viewers into the heart of the artist’s ongoing creative process, anticipating his upcoming arthouse docu-film PATH. PATH (Into the Vortex) is a live artwork rather than screening, with the artist’s band FORRM playing the film soundtrack.Nomads of PersiaSalomon Arts GalleryDecember 14th – January 14th, 2025An immersive exhibition and installation, Nomads of Persia sets the tenor for the NYC “voyage”. It engages with the endangered heritage of Persian tribal cultures disrupting established narratives from a position of exile in combination with the nomadic heritage of the artist's fatherland, presented in multi-format form through textile, print, paint, video, sound and AI-powered digital material.For more information, please visit: www.werthenomads.com About Firouz FarmanFarmaianFirouz FarmanFarmaian (b. 1973 Tehran, Iran) is an artist, composer, film director, and cultural producer. He is a descendant of the Qajar dynasty, a Turkic tribe that rose to power in present-day Iran in the late 1700s. Exiled since the ‘79 Iranian-Islamic Revolution, he is French-Swedish by nationality and considers himself stateless. FarmanFarmaian is strongly moved by history and memory, and abstracts these into nomadic visual culture and the “post-tribal” — a way of rehabilitating tribal tradition and worldview back into contemporary discourse. His work often sources from, is inspired by, and produced in collaboration with tribal craftsmen, solid substrata to his painting, textile, film, music and technology creative output.I: @firouzfarmanfarmaian @nomadsofpersia @werthenomads#firouzfarmanfarmaianinthecity

