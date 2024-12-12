Author Corey Wedlock Explores Global Conspiracies in His Compelling Sci-Fi Novel: Data Blood

Corey Wedlock - Author of Data blood Data blood

MD, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corey Wedlock, an author with a deep passion for storytelling, presents his riveting science fiction novel, Data Blood . Set between 2050 and 2060, this thought-provoking tale delves into the dark underbelly of international relations, exploring the chilling concept of powerful nations engaging in secret alliances to exchange their citizens for alien technology.In Data Blood, readers follow an Asian agent who uncovers a shocking conspiracy involving North Korea, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and an unnamed Asian country. The narrative unfolds as the agent investigates a joint mission to kidnap citizens and trade them with extraterrestrial beings. As the story deepens, it raises questions about trust, power, and the lengths to which governments may go to gain an advantage in a rapidly changing world.Corey Wedlock, 55, is an African-American author whose love for storytelling began with the iconic Star Wars film in 1977. His passion for writing has been a lifelong journey, marked by the creation of multiple manuscripts and short stories. Despite facing personal challenges, including the loss of his daughter, Candice, to cancer, Wedlock remains committed to his dream of becoming a successful storyteller.Having previously written the unpublished manuscript Planet 3492: The Rise of Hitler, Wedlock has also published short stories such as Burning Love, Ocean in the Sky, and Mr. Boogie Shoes. In addition to his literary pursuits, he is a strong advocate for individuals with disabilities, drawing from his own experience with autism. Wedlock has excelled in the Special Olympics, where he earned three international medals, showcasing his determination and resilience.The inspiration for Data Blood stemmed from Wedlock’s observations of the ever-changing dynamics between major global powers. “I was fascinated by the constant headlines about North Korea, Russia, China, and the UK, and I wanted to weave them into a narrative that reflects the complexities of international relations,” Wedlock shares. His aim is to craft a story that resonates with readers, encouraging them to think critically about the hidden motives of powerful nations.Wedlock hopes that Data Blood will not only entertain readers but also prompt them to reflect on the potential realities of government conspiracies and alliances. While the novel is a work of fiction, it offers a glimpse into the possible secret operations that may be occurring globally, urging readers to question the narratives they encounter in the media.Data Blood is a captivating addition to Wedlock's body of work, showcasing his unique voice and perspective on critical issues facing society today. As he continues to develop his storytelling craft, Corey Wedlock aims to inspire future generations of readers and writers.Data Blood is available for purchase on Amazon

