Sports journalists facing a “disturbing rise" in online abuse

"Relentless and debilitating” abuse has worsened

Sports journalists are facing a “disturbing rise in both the volume and toxicity of online abuse” directed at them, according to a report published by the United Against Online Abuse Campaign (UAOA).

Three-quarters of those surveyed for the Sports Journalist Barometer Report believe the “relentless and debilitating” abuse has worsened over the past year, 40% significantly so.

The report surveyed sports journalists across the globe and different disciplines and found that, regardless of their location, the extent of the abuse “may impact their ability to report freely” and it calls for safeguards to protect those who write about sports stories.

The “intense personal toll” online abuse has on sports journalists was noted with many respondents reported experiencing “relentless harassment, pile-ons, and threats that have caused severe mental distress”.

Some female journalists revealed they were subject to an, “unique and pervasive form of abuse, including misogyny, resulting in many withdrawing from social media entirely. The prevalence of anonymous accounts was also identified as a key contributor to the scale of abuse directed at journalists.”

The key findings are:

Widespread Abuse: 95% of respondents believe online abuse against sports journalists is widespread.

95% of respondents believe online abuse against sports journalists is widespread. Escalating Severity: Over 75% reported that the severity of online abuse has increased in the last 12 months, with over 40% stating it has "significantly" worsened.

Over 75% reported that the severity of online abuse has increased in the last 12 months, with over 40% stating it has "significantly" worsened. Threat to Press Freedom: More than 85% of respondents said fear of online abuse may impact their willingness to pursue certain stories, posing a significant challenge to press freedom.

More than 85% of respondents said fear of online abuse may impact their willingness to pursue certain stories, posing a significant challenge to press freedom. Forms of Abuse: Misogyny was identified as the most common form of abuse, followed by sectarianism, racism, and attacks on physical appearance.

United Against Online Abuse (whose research for the report was backed by the governing body for world motor sport, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) urged governments, media organisations, sports federations, and technology platforms to work together and set up a working group and establish and implement codes of practice that report the abuse and support journalists.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president and founder of United Against Online Abuse, said: “Journalists are the voices of our sports, connecting millions of fans worldwide to the passion, drama, and triumphs that make it so special. It is essential that they can carry out their invaluable work in a safe and supportive environment. This landmark report exposes the unacceptable abuse they’re facing and the chilling impact it has on press freedom.

“We must act decisively to address this issue, working together across the sporting, media, and political sectors to implement meaningful solutions that protect journalists and upholds the integrity of sports journalism.”

Darren Lewis, president of the Sports Journalists’ Association, added: “Not a single journalist will be surprised by the numbers. Nor will they be shocked by the details. No matter how harmless the subject, how anodyne the story, writers find themselves in the crosshairs of anonymous social media users intent on directing abuse their way. Legislation with teeth, per the report, must also follow. The findings in the report are too important to delay action any further.”

