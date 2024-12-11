AG Hilgers Stops Biden from Giving Obamacare to Illegal Aliens

On Monday, a federal court halted a Biden rule that would have provided taxpayer-subsidized health plans to illegal aliens. Attorney General Hilgers joined a coalition of 18 other state attorneys general in suing to stop the proposed Biden rule from going into effect. The court sided with the coalition of state attorneys general and granted a preliminary injunction.

The regulation would have made more than 200,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients eligible for Obamacare. The coalition argued that a 1996 law generally prohibits illegal aliens from receiving federal benefits, and the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, itself says that an alien must be lawfully present in the United States to receive subsidized health insurance.

In addition to Attorney General Hilgers, state attorneys general from Kansas, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia joined the coalition.