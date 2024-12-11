Governor Phil Scott Announces New Appointments

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced new appointments within the administration and on his senior policy team.

“Throughout my career, in both construction and politics, I’ve seen how important it is to build a good team to focus on the fundamentals and achieve results,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Vermonters sent us a clear message about what matters most to them, and I’m confident each of these individuals will follow through and make Vermont a better and more affordable place to live, work and do business.”

Sean Brown, deputy secretary, Agency of Administration

Sean Brown, of Orange, will serve as deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration. Brown first joined the Secretary’s Office in 2022 as the chief operating officer (COO). Prior to that, Brown spent 26 years serving Vermonters in a variety of roles within the Agency of Human Services, including as commissioner of the Department for Children and Families (DCF). In his role as commissioner, he demonstrated a strong commitment to the wellbeing of Vermonters and to building effective relationships with colleagues throughout State Government and with community partners across the state.

Nicholas Kramer, chief operating officer, Agency of Administration

Nicholas Kramer has been appointed chief operating officer in the Agency of Administration. Kramer most recently worked in the Department of Finance & Management helping develop the State’s operating and capital budgets, serving as the primary liaison to a number State entities including the Agency of Natural Resources, Agency of Agriculture, and the Military and helping to oversee Vermont’s pension systems and bonding. Prior to joining state government, Kramer worked for the Vermont Council on Rural Development, a non-partisan non-profit helping facilitate locally driven community conversations in rural communities across the State.

Rebecca Kelley, chief communications officer, Agency of Administration

Rebecca Kelley has been appointed chief communications officer (CCO) which will reside within the Agency of Administration. Kelley will focus primarily on enterprise-wide communication priorities, including increasing public awareness of programs, services and incentives, helping the State meet its obligations to comply with the federal digital accessibility rules, and increasing implementation and adoption of internal enterprise initiatives, such as employee engagement and continuous process improvement. Since 2017, Kelley has served as Governor Scott’s director of communications, and has been responsible for communications and media relations, and supporting agency and department communications teams. Since 2021, she has also served as the Governor’s liaison to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and oversaw the Governor’s Constituent Services Office. Prior to joining state government, Kelley managed communications for multiple organizations, including in the healthcare, government affairs, law, financial services, and real estate sectors. Kelley’s appointment is effective January 6, 2025.

Emily Kisicki, deputy commissioner, Department of Buildings and General Services

Emily Kisicki, of Montpelier, will serve as deputy commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS). Kisicki has worked at the Department of Financial Regulation since 2014 in a variety of roles. Most recently, she served as director of policy, where she worked closely with lawmakers, other agencies, and national regulatory organizations to advance the Department’s mission to protect consumers and promote a sound financial marketplace in Vermont. Prior to joining the Department of Financial Regulation, Kisicki served as the legal and policy advisor at the Department of Buildings and General Services. While at BGS, she played a key role in facilitating property transactions for the state and developing the State Energy Revolving Fund. Kisicki holds a B.A. from Gettsyburg College, a J.D. from Vermont Law School, and an LL.M. from the University of Utah.

Kendal Smith, deputy commissioner, Department of Labor

Effective January 6, Kendal Smith will be appointed deputy commissioner at the Department of Labor. Smith has served as Governor Scott’s director of policy development & legislative affairs since 2017, where she was responsible for policy and budget development, and advancing gubernatorial priorities. She is currently responsible for executing the Governor’s cradle to career education vision, including as chair of the Governor’s universal afterschool effort. Prior to joining state government, Smith was the government relations director for the statewide Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and executive director of the Vermont Futures Project.

Sabina Haskell, executive director, State Workforce Development Board

Sabina Haskell will become the executive director of the State Workforce Development Board. Haskell currently serves as chair of the Natural Resources Board, with previous stints as deputy commissioner at the Department of Liquor and Lottery and deputy secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources under Governor Jim Douglas. Haskell’s wide-ranging business background in Vermont includes both the public and private sectors across a variety of industries. She was director of public affairs at Vermont Student Assistance Corp., regional communications director for FairPoint Communications, and has over a decade of experience as a newspaper editor with the Manchester Journal, Bennington Banner, Rutland Herald, and Brattleboro Reformer. She was president of the Vermont Press Association for three terms, a founding member of the Vermont Coalition for Open Government and has served on school and municipal boards in Sunderland, Montpelier, and Burlington. Appointed by Governor Peter Shumlin in 2014, Haskell also served on the board of directors for SerVermont, the state’s AmeriCorps program.

Jason Maulucci, director of policy development and legislative affairs, Office of the Governor

Jason Maulucci will become Governor Scott’s director of policy development and legislative affairs. Maulucci has worked for Governor Scott since the spring of 2016, most recently as manager of his 2024 campaign. Prior to that, he served four years on the Governor’s senior staff as press secretary and a senior policy advisor. He previously ran the Governor’s 2020 reelection campaign and served as the director of gubernatorial appointments, boards and commissions in Governor Scott’s first and second terms.

Dustin Degree, director of communications, Office of the Governor

Dustin Degree will return to the Governor’s senior staff as director of communications. He currently serves as deputy commissioner at the Department of Labor and prior to that, served in Governor Scott’s office as a special assistant to the Governor and as executive director of the Vermont Workforce Development Board. He also worked as executive assistant to Governor Jim Douglas and was a member of the Vermont House of Representatives from 2010 to 2012. In 2014, Degree was elected to the Vermont Senate, where he represented Franklin County until 2017. In the lead-up to Governor Scott’s inauguration, Degree worked as a policy advisor to the Governor-elect from November 2016 until the start of the 2017-18 legislative biennium. In January 2017, he was unanimously selected by the Republican caucus to serve as senate minority leader.

Effective Dates of Appointments

Brown, Kramer and Kisicki assume their new roles December 15, 2024. All other appointments above will be effective January 6, 2025.

###