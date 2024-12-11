Executive Chef and Restaurateur Brian Clevenger has announced his newest restaurant – ELDR. – is officially open in Seattle’s Sunset Hill neighborhood. The intimate space seats 36 and offers daily happy hour menus from 5-6pm and 9-10pm. True to the ethos of other General Harvest Restaurants, the new concept embraces sustainable, fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. ELDR, meaning fire in Old Norse, draws inspiration from live-fire cooking, focusing on exceptional proteins and fire-grilled seasonal produce with a menu that celebrates simplicity and quality.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXECUTIVE CHEF AND RESTAURATEUR BRIAN CLEVENGER ANNOUNCES OPENING OF ELDR The much-anticipated space is located in Seattle’s Sunset Hill neighborhoodExecutive Chef and Restaurateur Brian Clevenger’s newest restaurant – ELDR – has officially opened in Seattle’s Sunset Hill neighborhood. ELDR, meaning fire in Old Norse, draws inspiration from live-fire cooking, focusing on exceptional proteins and fire-grilled seasonal produce.The menu is a celebration of simplicity and quality, featuring standout dishes that showcase the best of local and sustainable ingredients. Starter highlights include Smoked Scallop Crudo, Grilled Rapini, Roasted sunchokes and Fennel pollen, and entrées span from Black Cod and Pork Sausage to shareables like Half Duck and 24 oz Steak for two. A special chef’s tasting menu is available for $86 for 4 courses.The intimate space seats 36 and offers daily happy hour menus from 5-6pm and 9-10pm. True to the ethos of other General Harvest Restaurants, the new concept embraces sustainable, fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients while crafting unique flavor profiles.“We’re excited to bring something new to Sunset Hill,” said Clevenger. “This restaurant is all about celebrating the essence of live-fire cooking, and we’re looking forward to showcasing the best proteins and produce in a fresh and exciting way.”The restaurant features an extensive bar program highlighting hand-crafted signature cocktails made from spirits from local distilleries and around the world, a selection of local and domestic beers and a substantial wine list that features several Italian, French, and Pacific Northwest winemakers.ELDR is located at 6414 32nd Ave NW and open daily from 5-10pm. Take out and delivery options are available through Toast, Doordash, and UberEats. For updates and specials, follow on Instagram @eldrseattle and online at eldrseattle.comFounded by Chef Brian Clevenger in 2015, General Harvest is an award-winning restaurant group operating spaces throughout greater Seattle. Establishments include Vendemmia, Raccolto, Autumn, Haerfest, G.H. Pasta & Pizza, and East Anchor Seafood. The restaurant group has received local and national accolades and has been featured in publications and broadcasts locally and across the country.###

