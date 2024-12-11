Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,088 in the last 365 days.

EXECUTIVE CHEF AND RESTAURATEUR BRIAN CLEVENGER ANNOUNCES OPENING OF ELDR

Image shows the interior kitchen view of ELDR - the latest restaurant opened by Executive Chef and Restaurateur Brian Clevenger. ELDR., meaning fire in Old Norse, draws inspiration from live-fire cooking, focusing on exceptional proteins and fire-grilled

Executive Chef and Restaurateur Brian Clevenger has announced his newest restaurant – ELDR. – is officially open in Seattle’s Sunset Hill neighborhood.

Image shows accent wall and seating at ELDR - The intimate space seats 36 and offers daily happy hour menus from 5-6pm and 9-10pm. True to the ethos of other General Harvest Restaurants, the new concept embraces sustainable, fresh, local, and seasonal ing

The intimate space seats 36 and offers daily happy hour menus from 5-6pm and 9-10pm. True to the ethos of other General Harvest Restaurants, the new concept embraces sustainable, fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients.

Image shows sliced protein on the ELDR menu. ELDR, meaning fire in Old Norse, draws inspiration from live-fire cooking, focusing on exceptional proteins and fire-grilled seasonal produce. The menu is a celebration of simplicity and quality, featuring stan

ELDR, meaning fire in Old Norse, draws inspiration from live-fire cooking, focusing on exceptional proteins and fire-grilled seasonal produce with a menu that celebrates simplicity and quality.

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Brian Clevenger opens ELDR in Seattle's Sunset Hill neighborhood, the latest from his General Harvest restaurant group.

We’re excited to bring something new to Sunset Hill. This restaurant is all about celebrating the essence of live-fire cooking and showcasing the best proteins and produce in a fresh and exciting way.”
— Executive Chef and Restaurateur Brian Clevenger
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXECUTIVE CHEF AND RESTAURATEUR BRIAN CLEVENGER ANNOUNCES OPENING OF ELDR

The much-anticipated space is located in Seattle’s Sunset Hill neighborhood

Executive Chef and Restaurateur Brian Clevenger’s newest restaurant – ELDR – has officially opened in Seattle’s Sunset Hill neighborhood. ELDR, meaning fire in Old Norse, draws inspiration from live-fire cooking, focusing on exceptional proteins and fire-grilled seasonal produce.

The menu is a celebration of simplicity and quality, featuring standout dishes that showcase the best of local and sustainable ingredients. Starter highlights include Smoked Scallop Crudo, Grilled Rapini, Roasted sunchokes and Fennel pollen, and entrées span from Black Cod and Pork Sausage to shareables like Half Duck and 24 oz Steak for two. A special chef’s tasting menu is available for $86 for 4 courses.

The intimate space seats 36 and offers daily happy hour menus from 5-6pm and 9-10pm. True to the ethos of other General Harvest Restaurants, the new concept embraces sustainable, fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients while crafting unique flavor profiles.

“We’re excited to bring something new to Sunset Hill,” said Clevenger. “This restaurant is all about celebrating the essence of live-fire cooking, and we’re looking forward to showcasing the best proteins and produce in a fresh and exciting way.”

The restaurant features an extensive bar program highlighting hand-crafted signature cocktails made from spirits from local distilleries and around the world, a selection of local and domestic beers and a substantial wine list that features several Italian, French, and Pacific Northwest winemakers.

ELDR is located at 6414 32nd Ave NW and open daily from 5-10pm. Take out and delivery options are available through Toast, Doordash, and UberEats. For updates and specials, follow on Instagram @eldrseattle and online at eldrseattle.com

About General Harvest:

Founded by Chef Brian Clevenger in 2015, General Harvest is an award-winning restaurant group operating spaces throughout greater Seattle. Establishments include Vendemmia, Raccolto, Autumn, Haerfest, G.H. Pasta & Pizza, and East Anchor Seafood. The restaurant group has received local and national accolades and has been featured in publications and broadcasts locally and across the country.

###

Lesa Linster
Linster Creative
lesa@linster.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EXECUTIVE CHEF AND RESTAURATEUR BRIAN CLEVENGER ANNOUNCES OPENING OF ELDR

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more