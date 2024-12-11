Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,297 in the last 365 days.

Southern California water agency votes to keep funding state tunnel plans

The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which along with local agencies provides water to 19 million people, voted Tuesday to allocate about $142 million for pre-construction and planning costs for the Delta Conveyance Project. State officials say the project is critical to help shore up water supplies in the nation’s most populous state due to aging infrastructure and climate-change induced shifts in precipitation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Southern California water agency votes to keep funding state tunnel plans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more