Southern California water agency votes to keep funding state tunnel plans

The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which along with local agencies provides water to 19 million people, voted Tuesday to allocate about $142 million for pre-construction and planning costs for the Delta Conveyance Project. State officials say the project is critical to help shore up water supplies in the nation’s most populous state due to aging infrastructure and climate-change induced shifts in precipitation.

