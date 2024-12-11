Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, Supports Andrew Ferguson for Chair of the Federal Trade Commission

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- President-elect Donald Trump announced that he nominates Andrew Ferguson to chair the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“On behalf of the United States Hispanic Business Council, the leading advocate for America’s Hispanic business community, I support Andrew Ferguson to chair the FTC. I am eager for the immense change and business-minded policies he could bring to the agency. We emphasized and called for the need to replace Lina Khan who posed endless bureaucratic challenges and roadblocks for American businesses. I am hopeful Ferguson could help reprioritize the FTC and reel in arbitrary and harmful lawsuits. America’s globally recognized tech giants need to be allowed to pursue new technologies and services that create American jobs and facilitate the growth of our economy rather than have to face never-ending bureaucratic hurdles. Innovation and growth need to be encouraged, not stifled.”Palomarez continued:“I urge the United States Senate to confirm Andrew Ferguson’s nomination without delay. The time for a change at the FTC is long overdue. The lifeblood of our economy, America’s businesses, need an ally, not an adversary, in helping power our economic growth.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) . The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

