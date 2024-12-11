MagazineShop.us Opens Pre-orders for TIME Magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagazineShop.us, the premier online destination for top magazine titles, is delighted to announce that pre-orders are now open for the prestigious 2024 TIME Magazine Person of the Year, including exclusive covers for Athlete of the Year (Caitlin Clark), Icon of the Year (Elton John), and CEO of the Year (Lisa Su).

As the official online retailer, MagazineShop.us offers exclusive early access to this sought-after issue, celebrating individuals who have significantly impacted our global society.

Each year, TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year Issue spotlight’s remarkable figures whose influence resonates worldwide.

This annual issue, speaking to a globally recognized Person of the Year, is eagerly anticipated for it’s in-depth coverage and compelling narratives that capture the essence of leadership, innovation, and excellence.

“We are excited to provide our customers with early access to this influential issue and exclusive covers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional value and service,” said Melanie Piselli, spokesperson for MagazineShop.us. “These releases are not just magazines; they are pieces of history, and securing a pre-order ensures our readers are among the first to explore these impactful stories.”

Pre-Order Information:

- Availability: Pre-orders are available now for all 4 Covers.

- Shipping: Magazines will ship in alignment with their public release dates.

- Special Offers: Pre-order customers enjoy exclusive discounts on future purchases.

For additional information or to place a pre-order, please visit MagazineShop.us.

Media Contact: Melanie Piselli Email: MPiselli@a360media.com

About Magazine Shop: Owned by a360media, Magazine Shop is a leading distributor of women’s lifestyle, celebrity, and health & fitness media brands. With a robust selection of magazines including Us Weekly, Woman’s World, and First for Women, MagazineShop.us offers back issues and special editions catering to a diverse readership. For more information, visit our About Us page.

