Joey Fatone Takes the Broadway Stage in ‘& Juliet’

Joey Fatone makes his Broadway return in ‘& Juliet,’ adding star power to the cast and delighting theatergoers

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joey Fatone, renowned for his time with the iconic boy band NSYNC, is set to make his Broadway debut in the acclaimed musical ‘& Juliet’ at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

‘& Juliet’ is a romantic comedy that reimagines Shakespeare’s classic tale of Romeo and Juliet through a contemporary, feminist lens. The musical has garnered significant praise for its inventive and humorous approach to the well-known story. Fatone will portray the character Lance, adding his unique charm to the role.

In addition to his music career, Fatone has made a name for himself in television and film, and his transition to Broadway marks an exciting new chapter. Fatone has expressed his enthusiasm for this opportunity, stating, “I’ve always loved performing and Broadway has always been a dream of mine. I can’t wait to bring Lance to life and be a part of this amazing show.”

‘& Juliet’ is currently running at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

