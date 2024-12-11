Attorney General Bonta Demands Better Customer Service for Californians

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 14 attorneys general in sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in support of rules that would require internet, cable, voice, and broadcast satellite providers to improve customer service calls and access to live agents, allowing for a better and more informed consumer experience.

“Customer service allows consumers to dispute charges, voice concerns, and ensure businesses are held accountable for providing fair treatment and quality products,” said Attorney General Bonta. “As more functions of our lives move online, internet, cable, and broadcast satellite services become essential for Californians; consumers must have quality and easy ways to access help and remedy if they have issues with services. I am proud today, and every day, to advocate for fairness and accessibility for California consumers.”

In the letter, the attorneys general advocate for the adoption of rules that would help consumers more efficiently resolve issues, avoid unnecessary charges, and make informed choices regarding the services that they receive from internet, cable, voice, and broadcast satellite providers.

The proposed rules include:

Automatic credit for service outages

Minimum training for customer service representatives

Extending service times outside normal business hours

Prohibition of service fees to skip waiting times

Extending certain existing cable-service requirements, like the mandated use of live representatives, to broadcast satellite providers, voice-service providers, and broadband-service providers

Attorney General Bonta believes every Californian can benefit from economic growth and consumer protections and is committed to enforcing the laws that safeguard California consumers, advocating for stronger protections, and informing consumers of their rights.

In sending the letter, Attorney General Bonta was joined by the Attorneys General of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

To read the letter in its entirety, please see here.