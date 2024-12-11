Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Sanford, Florida

SANFORD, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Skyway Landing, is coming soon to Sanford, Florida. This gated, low-maintenance community will feature new townhomes with luxurious features and onsite amenities. Located on Skyway Drive in Sanford, Skyway Landing is expected to open for sale in early 2025.

Skyway Landing will offer four distinctive two-story townhome designs ranging from 1,500 to over 2,000 square feet. Home designs will include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1- or 2-car garages. Skyway Landing will also include a variety of onsite amenities including a refreshing pool and relaxing cabana for Toll Brothers homeowners to enjoy. Townhomes will be priced from the upper $300,000s.





“Skyway Landing will provide residents with a unique blend of luxury and convenience in one of Central Florida’s most desirable locations,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “With its exceptional townhome designs and resort-style amenities, this community is set to become a premier destination for homebuyers in the Sanford area.”

Located minutes from charming Historic Downtown Sanford and Lake Monroe’s beautiful south shore, residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to natural beauty, with parks, trails, and wildlife reserves nearby. The community is part of the Seminole County school district, consistently ranked among the best in Central Florida, offering excellent educational opportunities.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

