Ultimus Continues to Set the Benchmark in Fund Administration at 2024 Awards

CINCINNATI, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus®, a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions is proud to announce that it has received multiple prestigious awards at the 2024 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards dinner recently held in New York.

The awards ceremony independently recognizes the achievements of service providers in the fund administration industry whose quality of services exceeds their peers. This year Ultimus received three awards in two different categories: Exchange Traded Funds and Private Equity Funds. Ultimus secured three distinguished awards:

Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year

Exchange Traded Fund Administrator of the Year

ETF Administration: Onboarding

The awards are based, in large part, on Global Custodian’s 2024 ETF and Private Equity Administration Surveys, which were independently administered earlier this year by the publication. The Global Custodian surveys are widely regarded as a third-party benchmark for excellence in the industry with asset management clients evaluating the performance and quality of administration providers.

Ultimus CEO, Gary Tenkman, says, “At Ultimus, our unwavering dedication to quality service has earned us esteemed recognition year after year. For us, excellence isn’t just a passing trend or a short-term strategy; it’s the cornerstone of our culture. Our continuous growth allows us to invest in talent and technology, acknowledging the value of providing our clients with award-winning service and customizable solutions to help them succeed in the evolving investment management industry.”

In appreciation for all Ultimus associates, Tenkman adds, “I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication to delivering top-notch services that support our clients. Our mission is to provide award-winning services and outsourced solutions that optimize and elevate business operations for our clients, all while benefiting their investors and shareholders.”

This is the third year in a row Ultimus ranked as the top administrator in the ETF Administration Survey and received the ETF Administrator of the Year award. Additionally, this is the fourth year Ultimus LeverPoint private equity clients participated in the independently administered survey and the fourth year the firm has received the Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year award.

Ultimus excelled beyond industry averages across all relevant fund servicing categories in the two industry surveys. This achievement strongly affirms clients' approval of the firm's client-focused service model and unwavering dedication to excellence. Notable takeaways from the 2024 survey results included:

Ultimus LeverPoint: Private Equity Administration Survey, Ultimus LeverPoint achieved a remarkable overall score of 6.95, surpassing the industry’s average of 6.23, surpassing the industry average score in all eleven applicable categories surveyed. The firm received a perfect 7.00 in seven service categories, including Treasury Services, well above the industry average of 5.68.

Private Equity Administration Survey, Ultimus LeverPoint achieved a remarkable overall score of 6.95, surpassing the industry’s average of 6.23, surpassing the industry average score in all eleven applicable categories surveyed. The firm received a perfect 7.00 in seven service categories, including Treasury Services, well above the industry average of 5.68. Ultimus Fund Solutions: ETF Administration Survey, Ultimus Fund Solutions client responses across eleven categories included perfect 7.00 in four service categories: onboarding, fund accounting, ETF workflow, and compliance support. Ultimus also received the highest industry scores in client service (6.88), ETF baskets (6.88), price (6.43), technology (6.71), and ETF servicing model (6.75).

The consistent and positive feedback from our clients is an expression of the strength of the leadership at Ultimus. To end the night and put a bow on this recognition, CEO Gary Tenkman was honored with induction into the Global Custodian Hall of Fame, receiving the prestigious Industry Legend Award for his strategic leadership and role in transforming Ultimus. With more than 30 years of experience in fund administration, Gary's invaluable contributions to the financial industry were a significant factor in this honor. His relentless commitment to technology-driven solutions and operational excellence has positioned Ultimus as the leading independent fund administrator, offering unparalleled scale across public and private funds in the United States. For asset managers seeking a forward-thinking partner, Ultimus stands as a testament to strategic leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. Providing accounting and fund administration solutions to nearly 220 firms and more than $235B in AUA, Ultimus LeverPoint represents a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 450 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

