Understanding Trauma Through Lived Experience: Psychologist Turns Expertise Toward His Own Troubled History

Psychologist, professor, former college president and trauma survivor Dr. Neal King has dedicated his life to understanding the lifelong impact of trauma.

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a child growing up in Southern California, trauma was woven inextricably into the fabric of Dr. Neal King’s day-to-day life. Born into a profoundly disturbed family, King experienced various forms of trauma, including sexual and physical abuse, abandonment, and the prevalence of addiction among family members. These early experiences left indelible marks on his psyche, influencing not only his personal life but also his professional trajectory.

He grew up to become a leader in international education, a licensed psychologist and professor of psychology, and eventually, the president of Antioch University Los Angeles. He has dedicated his life to deepening his understanding of trauma and aiding those with similar lived experiences.

Now, in his deeply personal new book, Trauma is a Thief, King invites readers into his traumatic childhood, connecting the dots with as much candor, compassion and impartiality as he can summon to offer his own story as a “case study” for anyone else whose lives have been impacted by trauma.

“Whatever its form or context, trauma is invariably a thief. It steals something essential from you that you can never fully recover,” King writes.

Memoir-like but woven with professional insights from King’s own training and research as well as the wisdom of Carl Jung, Trauma is a Thief delves deeply into how King survived, the price he paid to survive, and how his trauma continues to live inside and inform him even today.

“I have battled mightily to be here today to share this tale with you — in hopes that if you or someone you love has suffered their own trauma, my tale might render some comfort, serve as a resource, or help you feel seen and understood,” he writes.

King’s new book is designed for fellow survivors of trauma, those who love them, and those who study and work with them.

About the Author

Dr. Neal King, a cisgender gay male, has served as psychologist/psychotherapist, professor of psychology, author, keynote speaker and college president in his professional life. He has worked with multiple survivors of trauma in his clinical practice. In Trauma is a Thief, he applies the same case study methodology he used in his dissertation at UC Berkeley to his own lived experience in a deeply disturbed family. King is recognized for his contributions to LGBTQ and general population trauma issues through his research and clinical work. He focuses on the psychological impacts of trauma both to the LGBTQ community and more broadly, including the effects of discrimination, violence and marginalization.

An avid photographer who loves to travel, devour fiction and tend the roses, King lives with his partner of many years, Peter, in Southern California.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-Thief-Neal-King/dp/1637656440

Trauma is a Thief

Publisher: Halo International

Paperback: 326 pages

ISBN-13: ‎978-1637656440

Available from Amazon.com



