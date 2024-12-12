FX Design Group enters 39th Year of Operation with Renewed Emphasis on Exhibits

Equinor exhibit (Gastech 2024)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FX Design Group, the highly decorated firm responsible for some of broadcast’s most distinguished set and lighting designs across numerous markets in the United States, is closing in on four decades of service. 2022’s merger with tradeshow exhibits producer EDGI has broadened FX’s scope of operation with added support for broadcast sets, lighting, and branded environments, and retail interior fixtures and furniture.

Tradeshow booths and exhibits are not new offerings for FX. Located in Orlando, Florida – one of North America’s largest trade show centers – FX Design Group began in 1986 as an exhibits production house before transitioning to broadcast design. The newly expanded post-merger FX welcomes tradeshow exhibits and booths back into its catalogue of service offerings, alongside retail interior millwork, and the world-class broadcast set and lighting designs for which the company is renowned.

Much like FX’s broadcast offerings, the company provides complete turnkey exhibit solutions via its fully equipped fabrication shop and design team, as well as onsite labor services and storage. With 37 years of production experience, FX is well-versed with serving the specific needs of organizations from around the globe.

As tradeshow season 2024-25 begins, CEO John Johnson’s spearheads FX’s continued commitment to above-and-beyond build quality, attention to detail, and customer service:

“Prior to our merger, FX had already placed incredible emphasis on delivering at the highest levels of quality and exceeding client expectations. Those values were shared throughout the lifespan of EDGI as well. Bringing these companies coming together into the new FX Design Group only serves to elevate our dedication to these values.”

Visit www.fxgroup.tv/exhibits for project examples and contact details or call (407) 877-9600. Gary Levitt is your direct contact at glevitt@fxgroup.tv.

FX is located at 3462 Maggie Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32811 (8.5 mi. from the Orange County Convention Center and 13.4 miles from Orlando International Airport).

Gary Levitt
FX Design Group
+1 407-877-9600
glevitt@fxgroup.tv
FX Design Group enters 39th Year of Operation with Renewed Emphasis on Exhibits

About

FX Design Group is an industry-leading design firm in Orlando, FL specializing in broadcast set and lighting design, tradeshow exhibit design, branded environments, and retail interiors. Established in 1986, the company recently merged with Exhibit Design Group International (EDGI), maintaining the FX name and brand. FX offers turnkey design, fabrication, and installation solutions for clients across broadcast news, corporate brands, sports organizations, houses of worship, digital media brands, and retailers nationwide.

