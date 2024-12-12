With Monarch Butterflies Declared Endangered, Children's Book Sophie the Monarch Butterfly Inspires Action & Hope
A timely story of courage and conservation, inspiring young readers to protect monarch butterflies and our planet.
Sophie’s story reminds us that no action is too small, no voice too quiet, and no creature too insignificant to make a difference—for themselves, for others, and for our planet.”WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the announcement that monarch butterflies have been officially declared endangered (Washington Post article on monarch butterflies' endangered status), the urgency to raise awareness has never been greater. Sophie the Monarch Butterfly: Mission to Mexico, a new children’s book by award-winning author Celia Straus, introduces young readers to the beauty, resilience, and critical importance of monarch butterflies while inspiring them to become stewards of the environment.
— Celia Straus, author of Sophie the Monarch Butterfly
MONARCH BUTTERFLIES FACE ALARMING DECLINE
Monarch butterflies, renowned for their remarkable 3,000-mile migration, are confronting significant threats, including habitat destruction, climate change, and the loss of milkweed—their sole food source. Recent studies reveal that the western monarch population has plummeted by over 95% since the 1980s, with a greater than 99% chance of extinction by 2080. Similarly, the eastern population has declined by about 80% since the mid-1990s.
A STORY REFLECTING THE MONARCH CRISIS
In Sophie the Monarch Butterfly, readers follow Sophie, a determined monarch born with a magical “compass eye” on her wing. Tasked with leading her swarm through storms, predators, and doubt on their journey to Mexico, Sophie exemplifies courage and perseverance. Author Celia Straus emphasizes, “As monarchs face extinction, Sophie’s story couldn’t be more relevant. Through Sophie’s courage, children learn that even small individuals can lead, inspire, and make a big difference—whether in their own lives or for the planet.” Sophie’s journey captivates young imaginations, highlighting the urgent environmental challenges monarchs face today.
“Sophie the Monarch Butterfly “educates children about monarch migration and conservation at a critical time for these endangered insects. A portion of the book's proceeds supports organizations like the Save Our Monarch Foundation and the Xerces Society, aiding habitat restoration efforts. Through Sophie's journey, young readers are inspired to believe in themselves and care for the environment, blending science and storytelling to impart lessons on ecosystems and biodiversity.
BRINGING THE STORY TO LIFE THROUGH ART
Illustrator Linda Chambers enriches Sophie’s journey with vibrant artwork that captures the magic of monarch migration and the beauty of nature. Her illustrations depict monarch butterflies navigating diverse landscapes, blending realism with imaginative storytelling to engage young readers. This artistic approach enhances the book’s educational value, fostering appreciation for monarch butterflies and their role in ecosystems.
CRITICAL ACCLAIM FOR SOPHIE THE MONARCH BUTTERFLY
The book has garnered significant praise from readers and reviewers alike:
- “With its heartfelt message emphasizing the significance of monarch butterflies and their conservation, this book will strike a chord with older children aged 8-12, encouraging a deeper understanding and appreciation for ecological issues.” – Reader Views
- “Young readers will find motivation in Sophie’s ability to overcome obstacles, and they will gain a deeper understanding of empathy by walking in her shoes.” – Literary Titan
- “Sophie’s journey reveals her strength and resilience. Young readers will feel empowered and confident about tackling challenges.” – Stephanie Elizabeth Long, Writer/Reviewer
AVAILABILITY
"Sophie the Monarch Butterfly: Mission to Mexico" (ISBN: 978-1923020337, Leschenault Press, 2024) is available now at Amazon.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Celia Straus is an award-winning writer with a National Emmy nomination for "Kids Speak Out," a YouTube series created with the United Nations. She has earned multiple Cine Golden Eagles and industrial film festival awards for her work with Discovery, History Channel, and PBS. Straus created and wrote the National Emmy Award-winning Memorial Day Concert, broadcast annually on PBS from 2012 to 2018, and the Anti-Defamation League’s Concert Against Hate, performed at the Kennedy Center. Her literary works include a poetry trilogy for middle school girls and several children's picture books, with royalties supporting endangered species organizations. She holds degrees from the University of Virginia and Georgetown University and resides in Washington, D.C., with her husband.
ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR
Linda Chambers is a playwright, screenwriter, actress, and college instructor based in Baltimore, Maryland. She began her career at Corner Theatre ETC and later moved to New York City, where her plays, including Requiem, Joan, and Stones, were presented off-Broadway. Chambers co-wrote the independent feature film On The Block (1990) and has taught screenwriting and playwriting at both high school and college levels. Her storytelling extends to children's literature, with produced plays and the epic fantasy novel series "The Swords of Ialmorgia." Her fascination with butterflies led to the creation of "Fancy Butters," a series of artworks, and her collaboration with Celia Straus on Sophie the Monarch Butterfly: Mission to Mexico, marking her debut as an illustrator.
LEARN MORE
For additional information about Celia Straus and her work, visit: https://www.celiastraus.com/. For additional information about Linda Chambers and her work visit: https://lindachamberswriter.com/ Publicity Contact: admin@readerviews.com
