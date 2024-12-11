UFLY Labs, the Ecosystem Fund of UXLINK, Announces Strategic Partnerships to Drive Web3 Token Growth and Innovation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFLY LABS is pleased to announce several strategic partnerships aimed at expanding its ecosystem and supporting the growth of new Web3 projects. Through its UFLY eco-fund, the company will provide resources to top-tier developers and emerging projects, enabling them to issue tokens and develop thriving communities.

“Partnering with innovative projects aligns with our vision of creating a robust and sustainable Web3 ecosystem,” said Sean, Founder at UFLY LABS. “By leveraging our infrastructure and UFLY eco-fund, we aim to attract the brightest minds in the industry to build on UFLY LABS.”

These partnerships will deploy new applications on platforms such as Line and KakaoTalk, offering unique social experiences and driving user engagement. UFLY LABS’ UFLY eco-fund is designed to accelerate the growth of these projects, ensuring they have the support and resources needed to succeed in the competitive Web3 landscape.

For more information on UFLY LABS' partnership opportunities, visit https://www.uflycapital.com.

ABOUT UFLY LABS

UFLY LABS focuses on investing in promising blockchain startups. Backed by UXLINK's strong community and ecosystem, we have always been at the forefront of Web3 innovation.

We believe that outstanding Web3 startup projects will revolutionize Internet social, entertainment, and transactions.

UFLY LABS is a leading Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, connecting a wide array of ecosystem partners and users through a seamless and interactive digital experience. By leveraging blockchain technology, UFLY LABS aims to redefine social networking, ensuring a secure, transparent, and rewarding environment for its global community. UFLY LABS is UXLINK's ecosystem fund.

Contact Details:

UFLY LABS

admin@uxlink.io

Twitter: https://x.com/UFLY_Labs

Media Contact:

Rachita Chettri

MediaX Agency

contact@mediax.agency

Disclaimer: This content is provided by UXLINK. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53591626-e4fe-4c15-b890-08383a8afbc6

