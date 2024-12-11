[Latest] Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Size/Share Worth USD 12,281.4 Million by 2033 at a 7.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 6,185.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6,605.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 12,281.4 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Allergan plc, Novartis International AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Alcon Inc., Akorn Inc., Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH, Mitotech S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novaliq GmbH, Scope Ophthalmics Ltd, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome, Aqueous Deficient Dry Eye Syndrome), By Drug (Restasis, Xiidra, Cequa, Eysuvis, Tyrvaya, Others), By Product (Cyclosporine, Topical Corticosteroids, Artificial Tears, Punctal Plugs, Oral Omega Supplements, Others), By Dosage Form (Gels, Eye Solutions, Capsules & Tablets, Eye Drops, Ointments, Others), By Sales Channel (Prescription, OTC), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 6,185.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6,605.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12,281.4 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence: The rising prevalence of dry eye syndrome, attributed to aging populations, prolonged digital device use, and environmental factors such as pollution and dry climates, significantly drives the market growth. As more individuals experience symptoms like dryness, irritation, and discomfort, the demand for effective treatments continues to grow.

Advancements in Treatment Options: Ongoing advancements in treatment options, including the development of novel formulations of artificial tears, advanced anti-inflammatory medications like lifitegrast and cyclosporine A (Restasis), and innovative devices such as thermal pulsation systems and meibomian gland expression tools, expand the therapeutic arsenal. These innovations not only improve treatment efficacy but also cater to varying degrees of severity and patient preferences.

Growing Awareness and Diagnosis: Increased awareness among both patients and healthcare professionals about the symptoms, risk factors, and impact of untreated dry eye syndrome leads to earlier diagnosis and treatment initiation. Educational campaigns and improved diagnostic techniques, such as tear film analyzers and osmolarity tests, contribute to more accurate diagnosis and management strategies, boosting market demand.

Technological Innovations: Rapid technological advancements in diagnostic tools and treatment devices enhance the precision and effectiveness of dry eye syndrome management. Innovations like smart contact lenses that monitor tear film dynamics and therapeutic advancements in regenerative medicine hold promise for personalized treatment approaches, driving market expansion through enhanced patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Expanding Geriatric Population: The global aging population, particularly in developed countries, presents a significant demographic factor driving the market growth. Older adults are more susceptible to dry eye syndrome due to age-related changes in tear production and composition, creating a substantial patient base that requires ongoing management and treatment.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and research institutions play a crucial role in advancing treatment options and expanding market reach. Partnerships foster innovation in drug development, clinical research, and commercialization efforts, accelerating the introduction of new therapies and improving access to effective treatments for patients worldwide.

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Novaliq GmbH announced FDA approval of VEVYE, a cyclosporine solution for treating dry eye disease. This approval marks a significant milestone for Novaliq, providing a new treatment option to address the needs of patients suffering from dry eye syndrome in the United States.

In 2022, Novaliq GmbH submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for CyclASol, a topical cyclosporine ophthalmic solution aimed at treating dry eye disease. This submission marks a significant step towards providing a new therapeutic option for affected patients.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6,605.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 12,281.4 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 6,185.2 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Drug, Product, Dosage Form, Sales Channel, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disrupted Healthcare Access: Lockdowns and restrictions severely limited patient access to healthcare facilities, reducing in-person visits for dry eye diagnosis and treatment, and impacting timely management and care continuity.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Global disruptions in supply chains affected the availability of essential medications, diagnostic tools, and treatment devices, causing delays and shortages in managing dry eye syndrome.

Telemedicine Adoption: The rapid adoption of telemedicine facilitated remote consultations and monitoring, enabling healthcare providers to manage dry eye symptoms effectively and maintain patient care continuity post-pandemic.

Resumption of Healthcare Services: With easing restrictions, healthcare facilities resumed regular operations, allowing patients to access necessary diagnostic tests, treatments, and follow-ups for dry eye syndrome.

Technological Integration: Continued integration of digital health solutions, including virtual diagnostic tools and remote monitoring devices, enhanced the efficiency and accessibility of dry eye syndrome management in the post-pandemic era.

Patient Awareness and Education: Increased emphasis on patient education and awareness campaigns regarding dry eye syndrome and available treatment options helped restore patient confidence and encouraged timely healthcare seeking behaviors.

Regulatory Support and Adaptation: Regulatory adjustments and guidelines supporting telehealth practices, ensuring medication supply chains, and promoting healthcare continuity played a crucial role in stabilizing and revitalizing the dry eye syndrome treatment market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

The Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the increasing prevalence of digital eye strain due to high digital device usage drives demand for dry eye treatments. Trends include robust investments in advanced treatment technologies, emphasis on personalized medicine, and regulatory advancements favoring innovative therapies.

Europe: Europe sees a growing aging population contributing to a higher incidence of dry eye syndrome. Trends include stringent regulatory frameworks promoting safety and efficacy of treatments, expansion of telemedicine for remote patient management, and sustainability initiatives favoring eco-friendly packaging and production processes.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific experiences rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles leading to increased incidence of dry eye syndrome. Trends include the adoption of traditional medicine alongside Western treatments, expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, and emphasis on affordable treatment options to cater to diverse socioeconomic demographics.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA regions face unique challenges such as variable healthcare access and environmental factors impacting eye health. Trends include partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies to improve treatment accessibility, integration of telehealth solutions to reach remote populations, and regulatory harmonization efforts to streamline market entry for new treatments.

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome, Aqueous Deficient Dry Eye Syndrome), By Drug (Restasis, Xiidra, Cequa, Eysuvis, Tyrvaya, Others), By Product (Cyclosporine, Topical Corticosteroids, Artificial Tears, Punctal Plugs, Oral Omega Supplements, Others), By Dosage Form (Gels, Eye Solutions, Capsules & Tablets, Eye Drops, Ointments, Others), By Sales Channel (Prescription, OTC), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market:

Allergan plc

Novartis International AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Akorn Inc.

Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

Mitotech S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novaliq GmbH

Scope Ophthalmics Ltd.

Others

The Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

Aqueous Deficient Dry Eye Syndrome

By Drug

Restasis

Xiidra

Cequa

Eysuvis

Tyrvaya

Others

By Product

Cyclosporine

Topical Corticosteroids

Artificial Tears

Punctal Plugs

Oral Omega Supplements

Others

By Dosage Form

Gels

Eye Solutions

Capsules & Tablets

Eye Drops

Ointments

Others

By Sales Channel

Prescription

OTC

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

