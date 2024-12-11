Muscle Recovery Powder Market Set for Massive Growth, Valued at US$ 16.9 Billion by 2034

Growing sports participation, and consumer demand for supplements that boost post workout recovery and performance boosts demand, states Fact.MR

Rockville Pike, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global muscle recovery powder market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 8.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The global market for muscle recovery powder has been undergoing rapid expansion owing to the growing popularity of fitness and sports nutrition as well as health in general. The more people participate in these physical activities, the more they need effective recovery solutions. Muscle recovery powders, which are usually replete with proteins, amino acids, or other nutrients, serve to facilitate muscle repairs, reduce soreness, and enhance endurance during physical activity.

Consumers have tended to embrace more efficient and functional recovery solutions due to the increase in sports participation and general shift to a health-oriented way of life. This is common among extending over athletes and active people to injury rehabilitation patients. The effect of social networks and fitness bloggers on the demand for such goods has greatly increased.

New product types, such as more ‘natural’ and ‘plant-based’ varieties, encourage more people to use the products. Many increases focused on the growing shift towards e-retailing have made such products available in the market as well. Muscle recovery powder market is on an upward trajectory as the health and fitness conundrum of most consumers weighs more on recovery and performance.





Key Takeaways from the Muscle Recovery Powder Market Study

The global muscle recovery powder market is projected to grow at 7.9% CAGR and reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 2.7 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 to 2024

growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2024 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 24.3 % in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include BPI Sports, Dymatize Nutrition, MuscleTech and Optimum Nutrition (ON).

Whey type of protein under product type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3.1 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.1 Billion collectively

“Athletic participation boosts interest in effective recovery supplements globally”, reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Muscle Recovery Powder Industry Development

The market for muscle recovery powder is in fast expansion due to the rising demand from sportsmen and fitness-minded consumers alike. Major players are working on diversifying their products through various strategies such as coming up with new formulations for recovery powders that address the diverse dietary preferences. They include plant-based formulas as well as those that do not contain allergens. In order to boost recovery along with performance, these powders have been fortified with quick-digesting proteins, BCAAs and electrolytes. It seems that people have made an effort to go to the gym more frequently, which in turn resulted into an increase in muscle recovery powder.

Key Market Players Driving the Muscle Recovery Powder Demand

The key businesses focusing the Muscle Recovery Powder Demand as studied in the report include BPI Sports; BSN (Bio-Engineered Supplements & Nutrition); Cellucor; Dymatize Nutrition; Evlution Nutrition (EVL); Glanbia Performance Nutrition; JYM Supplement Science; MusclePharm; MuscleTech; Myprotein; Nutrex Research; Optimum Nutrition (ON); Redcon1; Scivation; Other Prominent Players.

Muscle Recovery Powder Industry News & Business Trends

Leading players in the global muscle recovery powder market include BPI Sports, BSN (Bio-Engineered Supplements & Nutrition), Cellucor, Dymatize Nutrition, Evlution Nutrition (EVL), Glanbia Performance Nutrition, JYM Supplement Science, MusclePharm, MuscleTech, Myprotein, Nutrex Research, Optimum Nutrition (ON), Redcon1, Scivation, and others.

These companies allocate a significant portion of their revenue to research and development, aiming to address challenges and provide innovative solutions that attract new customers and maintain competitiveness. In order to stay ahead, they are also creating tailored offerings to meet industry-specific needs and differentiate themselves from rivals.

In May 2023, MuscleTech® expanded its distribution to over 125 countries, solidifying its position as one of the most trusted sports nutrition brands in the U.S. The company also announced an upcoming partnership with Sport Life Distribution, a leading distributor of performance-driven products.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global muscle recovery powder market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the product type (whey protein, plant-based protein, casein protein, blended protein), form type (powder, Ready-to-Drink (RTD)), flavor type, distribution channel across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

