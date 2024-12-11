Norton Rose Fulbright promotes 56 lawyers in its 2025 global partner class

London, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that 56 of its lawyers globally will be promoted to partner, effective January 1, 2025.

The new partner class includes lawyers from 13 practice areas: litigation and disputes (18); corporate, M&A and securities (12); banking and finance (9); employment and labor (3); public finance (3); antitrust and competition (2); cybersecurity and data privacy (2); projects (2); healthcare regulatory, policy and litigation (1); intellectual property (1); real estate (1); restructuring (1); and tax (1).

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Managing Partner and US Managing Partner, said:

“Growing the partnership is a focus of our firm, and one of the best ways to do that is to promote our own highly qualified and talented rising stars. Congratulations to these outstanding lawyers, who will continue to contribute to our firm’s success.”

The promotions span 18 of the firm’s 53 offices around the world. The countries with the most promoted partners this year are the US (22), Canada (18) and the UK (11).

Peter Scott, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Managing Partner and EMEA Managing Partner, said:

“We provide clients around the world with exceptional and seamless service across key practices and sectors. Our new partners demonstrate our impressive global reach and range, and congratulations to them all.”

Promotion details by practice area, including lawyer name and location, can be found below.

Antitrust and competition

Abraham Chang, Houston

Jamie Cooke, London

Banking and finance

Ben Carrozzi, London *

James Kent, London

Charlotte Hickman, London

Jessica Melville, London

Joe Mooney, Calgary

Thomas Nichols, Montreal

Aditya Rebbapragada, Singapore

Alexandra Somerset, London

Alvin Wong, Hong Kong **

Corporate, M&A and securities

Simon Baker, London

Ajit Dhillon, Vancouver

Evan Hardee, Dallas

James Lacey, New York

Rachel Lesmerises, Montreal

Mark Maurice, London

Pier-Olivier Poisson, Montreal

Lauren Salloway, Toronto

Rohan Sridhar, Melbourne

Sean Wallace, Calgary

Vanessa Ward, Sydney

Amelia Zhang, Houston

Cybersecurity and data privacy

Ji Won Kim, Los Angeles

Travis Walker, Toronto

Employment and labor

Jesika Silva Blanco, Houston

Joseph Cohen-Lyons, Toronto

Paul Macchione, Toronto

Healthcare regulatory, policy and litigation

Jeff Wurzburg, San Antonio

Intellectual property

Jeremy Albright, Austin

Litigation and disputes

Erika Anschuetz, Toronto

Erin Brown, Ottawa

Kate Ergenbright, Houston

Mike George, London

Alicia Grant, San Antonio

Veronica Portillo Kendrick, Dallas

Ashley Kuempel, Austin

Nathan Lapper, Vancouver

Anthony Lauriello, New York

Joey Piorkowski, Dallas

Geoff Poelman, Calgary

Marc Robert, Paris

Brad Rutledge, Houston

Jean-Simon Schoenholz, Ottawa

Sean Topping, New York

Aimee Vidaurri, San Antonio

Eva Yang, Los Angeles

Noah Zucker, Montreal

Projects

Deanne Barrow, San Francisco

Matt Hacking, London

Public finance

Stepan Haytayan, Los Angeles

Matt Lee, Austin

Matt McCabe, Dallas

Real estate

Liam Oster, Vancouver

Restructuring

Gemma Long, London

Tax

Nikki Hildebrand, Vancouver

* Will relocate to Singapore in January 2025

** Pending customary local regulatory approvals

