Protease Market Expected to Reach USD 4,797.6 Million by 2034, Driven by 8.0% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Protease Market by Form (Liquid, Powder & Granule), Product Type (Animal (Trypsin, Renin, Pepsin, Others), Plant (Papain, Keratinases, Others), Microbial (Alkaline, Acid Stable, Neutral, Others)), End Use Application (Dairy products, Brewing, Meat Products and Processing, Bakery & Confectionary (Breads, Cookies & Crackers, Pastries, Waffles, Other Bakery & Confectionary), Baby Food/ Infant Food, Oil & Fat Processing, Starch and Grain Processing, Fruits and Vegetable Processing, Cheese Making/ Processing, Egg Products, Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical Products, Personal Care Products, Animal Nutrition), and Region – Forecast for 2024-2034

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protease industry is poised for significant growth, with an estimated market value of USD 2,263.8 million in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 4,797.6 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Proteases, a class of enzymes that break down proteins into smaller peptides, are expected to experience rising demand due to their extensive applications across various industries. The food sector, in particular, stands as a major growth driver, with proteases increasingly used to enhance flavor, texture, and nutritional value, while promoting digestive health. As urbanization accelerates and lifestyles become more hectic, the emphasis on gut health will likely push further protease adoption, especially in the food and beverage industry.

Among the diverse proteases, enzymes such as bromelain, ficin, actinidin, papain, and calpain are most commonly utilized in the food industry. These proteases are especially valuable in meat processing, where they improve meat tenderness by breaking down structural proteins in connective tissues. The incorporation of proteases into food products enables the creation of better-textured, more flavorful, and more nutritious food items, making them a preferred choice for food manufacturers and suppliers. Additionally, the growing demand for functional foods and health supplements further enhances the prospects of the protease market, as these enzymes are increasingly sought for their roles in digestion and metabolism support.

The growth potential for protease enzymes in food industry is massive. The massive demand for protease in the food industry is because of its flavour and its ability to enhance the texture. Apart from that, they also aid in improving the metabolism process, improving the nutritional value and solubility of the food. Protease also assists in improving the functional quality, texture, and coagulation of the food products.

Rapid urbanisation is also believed to be one of the major drivers of the market. Owing to busy lifestyle, people hardly get time to concentrate on physical exercise. This gradually leads to increase in weight, and people start developing health complications. The consumption of protease ensures that the gut health remains strong. This might increase the sales of protease during the forecast period.

From the manufacturers point of view, the production of protease is quite an affordable process. Thus, with surge in the awareness of protease, the manufacturers can easily scale up the production through resource optimisation. This would reduce the demand supply gap in the future. The application of protease in non-food sector like pharmaceutical and detergents are also expected to surge the market share

Moreover, protease is witnessing massive demand in the dairy products market. Protease is used to avoid coagulation of milk. Dairy products market represents huge scope for future growth of protease market as diary products market is valued at USD 650 billion as of 2022.

However, the market growth might be challenged owing to the lack of availability of plant and animal protease. Furthermore, lack of awareness regarding the benefits offered by protease might further challenge the market growth. Moreover, the extraction of protease is a costly and time-consuming process, which is also a constraint for the market growth.

North America is expected to be the largest market as per regional analysis. Developed sectors, coupled with large number of people suffering from stomach diseases makes North America an attractive market. Apart from that, the availability of key players in the region also makes North America a huge market. Moreover, the region has been witnessing massive demand for processed food and animal feed, which makes use of protease. Currently, North America is followed by Europe.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanisation, coupled with change in the consumption patterns and lifestyle are expected to be the major factors surging the market growth. Apart from that, government investments that are majorly focused on physical well-being are expected to surge the market share in the region.

“The protease market is on a solid growth trajectory, driven by advancements in food technology and the growing consumer preference for health-oriented products. As proteases become increasingly vital in food, supplements, and even pharmaceuticals, industry players must focus on enhancing product efficiency while navigating the challenges of production costs and regulatory requirements. Companies that innovate in enzyme applications and production techniques will be well-positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways:

The protease market is set to grow from USD 2,263.8 million in 2024 to USD 4,797.6 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Proteases play an important role in improving food quality by enhancing flavor, texture, and nutritional content, leading to their increased use in the food and beverage industry.

Key protease types such as bromelain, papain, ficin, actinidin, and calpain are widely used in the tenderization of meat and other food applications.

With the growing focus on gut health and wellness, proteases are gaining traction in dietary supplements and functional foods.

How is improving Meat Tenderization by Protease Creating Scope for Market Growth?

Meat consumers are often worried about the tenderness and quality of the meat they consume. Tenderness in meat is influenced by connective tissue, sarcomere length, and the muscle's proteolytic potential. Protease enzymes are widely used to ensure the meat is tenderized properly.

Different proteases, such as bromelain, ficin, actinidin, papain, and calpain, are commonly used in the food industry to improve meat tenderness through proteolytic destruction. As protease is vital for decomposing structural proteins in connective tissues, which reduces meat hardness, food vendors and producers are extensively using proteases treatment.

Can Protease play a Pivotal Role in Application in Infant Formula?

The intact proteins denatured by stomach acid and attacked by endogenous proteases in the stomach initiate a digestive process that continues in the small intestine. This eventually leads to the release and complete absorption of amino acids by the intestinal epithelia.

On the other hand, young newborns are still developing minimal stomach acid, and have little protease activity.

A variety of proteases produced by the newborn contribute to catalytic activity, helping newborns to adequately digest and absorb milk proteins.

Protein digestion, specifically, in infants has some crucial implications for baby nutrition. Infants that drink animal-derived milk are more likely to develop allergies as a result of animal contamination. As a result, producers are developing protease for infant formulas, as infants struggle to make enough protease.

For instance, Novozymes' Formea® is a Kosher/Halal-certified baby formula that is low-allergenic, neutral-tasting, and low-allergenic.

Rising Pharmaceutical and Therapeutic Applications Pushing the Sales

Expansion of the healthcare industry will positively affect the protease market growth because of the numerous benefits they provide. These include boosting the immune system, healing skin burns, preventing inflammatory bowel illnesses, and stomach ulcers.

Industries, such as animal feed, where protease is used to improve nutritional characteristics of fodder and maintain gut health, account for significant portion of market.

For synthesis of many APIs, enzymes have largely replaced traditional chemical-based methods, such as the production of various semi-synthetic antibiotics. There are also effects visible in kinetic resolution of active enantiomers of drugs, synthesis of enantiomerically pure forms of amino acids.

Till date, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has approved 12 protease medicines. A number of next-generation or wholly new proteases are in clinical trials. Protease's growing popularity and acceptability in the pharmaceutical business is propelling the market forward.





How will Stringent Regulatory Framework affect the Protease Market?

Manufacturers of enzymes like protease, lipase and others need to comply with the regulations imposed by various governing agencies. Some of them are Association of Manufacturers & Formulators of Enzyme Products, Enzyme Technical Association, and EU REACH Regulation.

The food chemicals codex requires the use of enzymes in the food business to follow certain rules. Despite the fact that industrial enzymes are subject to strict restrictions in the Canada, the U.K., and the European Union, there is no unified regulatory system for the use. As a result, manufacturers must adhere to strict labelling, packing, and mixing restrictions before releasing items into the market. This might challenge the wide applications of enzymes.

Growth Drivers:

Several factors are fueling the growth of the protease market. The rising demand for processed and convenience foods, paired with the increasing awareness about health and nutrition, is a major driver. Proteases are valued for their role in improving the digestibility and nutritional properties of food, thus aligning with the global shift toward healthier eating habits. The ongoing trend of personalized nutrition, where consumers seek tailored solutions for digestion and metabolism, is further accelerating the adoption of protease-based products.

Moreover, the growth of the dietary supplement industry, driven by rising consumer interest in functional foods, is expected to be a key factor in boosting protease demand. As individuals become more health-conscious and seek natural ways to improve gut health, proteases, which support the breakdown of proteins in the digestive system, are becoming increasingly popular. The versatility of proteases across various applications—from food production to pharmaceuticals—continues to expand market opportunities.

Industry Challenges:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the protease market faces certain challenges. One of the primary obstacles is the high cost of production, particularly for specialty proteases used in niche applications such as pharmaceuticals and personal care products. Additionally, fluctuations in the availability of raw materials, such as plant sources for certain proteases (e.g., bromelain and papain), can lead to supply chain issues and price volatility. Moreover, stringent regulations concerning enzyme use in food and supplements can limit the pace at which new products are developed and brought to market.

Another challenge is the increasing competition among protease manufacturers, particularly as more players enter the market. While the market is growing, the need for innovation in enzyme production, along with an emphasis on quality, purity, and sustainability, is crucial for companies to maintain a competitive edge. The development of more efficient and cost-effective enzyme production methods, such as fermentation-based processes, may help address some of these challenges.

Competition Landscape

The protease market is experiencing significant growth, driven by key players such as Novozymes, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, DSM, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Roche CustomBiotech, Amano Enzyme Inc., and others. These companies are actively investing in the development of advanced, stable protease production methods.

A major focus for these companies is the creation of protease through modern, sustainable, and readily accessible technologies, in line with current market demands. Novozymes, a leader in biological solutions, based in Denmark, is renowned for its robust and efficient production methods. The company is meeting the growing demand for conventional protease forms that can be easily integrated into a variety of products.

Examples of recent developments include:

In 2022, leading academic institutions and global enzyme manufacturers collaborated to create a more efficient and novel protease solution. This solution is customizable for use in precision agriculture and biopharmaceutical applications, aiming to overcome challenges in drug formulation and other industries.

In 2021, Novozymes introduced the "Formea" range of ingredients designed for the sustainable production of protein beverages. By incorporating Formea into ready-to-drink protein beverages, the need for synthetic additives was eliminated, while still offering the health benefits similar to whey protein hydrolysates.

Leading Brands

Novozymes

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

DSM

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Roche CustomBiotech

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Sunson Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

AB Enzymes

Bioseutica

Antozyme Biotech

Tex Biosciences

Bestzyme

Infinita Biotech

Shandong Longda Bio-Products Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.

Enzyme Solutions

Creative Enzymes

Others



Key Segments of the Report

By Form:

As per form, the industry has been categorized into Liquid, Powder, and Granules.

By Product type:

As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Animal-based [Trypsin, Renin, Pepsin, Others (chymotrypsin, thrombin, elastase, etc.)], Plant-based [Papain, Keratinases, and Others (Ficin, Bromelain, etc.)], Microbial-based [Alkaline, Acid stable, Neutral, and Others (Proteinase K, Peptidase, etc.)].

By End Use Application:

This segment is further categorized into Dairy Products, Brewing, Meat Products and Processing, Bakery & Confectionary (Breads, Cookies & Crackers, Pastries, Waffles, and Others), Baby/Infant Food, Oil & Fats Processing, Starch and Grain Processing, Fruits and Vegetable Processing, Cheese Processing, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical Products, Personal Care Products, and Animal Nutrition.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkans & Baltic Countries and the Middle East & Africa.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions, and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

