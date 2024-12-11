Health commemorates Universal health coverage day, 12 Dec

The Department of Health will tomorrow (Thursday 12, December) join the global community to commemorate the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) commemoration day to celebrate advancement made in achieving health for all.

The event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders in an effort to highlight the importance of government stewardship and leadership in achieving universal health coverage for all citizens. Some of the issues to be addressed during the day include how best to measure the actions taken towards achieving UHC and engagement with civil societies and policy makers on way to delivering UHC commitments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the National Health Insurance Bill to law in May this year to pave the way for the implementation of the universal health coverage for all South Africans irrespective of their financial status.

Also during the commemoration, the Department will launch the Health Facility Progress Matrix (HFPM). The HFPM is a tool developed by World Health Organization as a standardized qualitative assessment tool to provide accurate and timely information to policy makers. The tool is also able to assess strengths and weaknesses in a country’s health financing system, based on a set of evidence-based benchmarks. Theme: “health: it’s on the government”

RSVP: Sello Lemekoane @ sello.lemekoane@health.gov.za/ 0849760834

Members of the media are invited to attend the ceremony scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday 12 December 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Diep In die Berg Conference and Function Centre, 929 Disselboom Avenue, Wapadrand, Pretoria.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Sello Lediga

National Spokesperson

0823539859

Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

Foster Mohale

Health Department

0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za