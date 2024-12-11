Construction Aggregates Market 2031 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts

Rise in the construction of industrial building, rise in urbanization is responsible for the construction of urban infrastructure including road, bridge, tunnel

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction Aggregates Market: Trends and Future Growth ProspectsA report published by Allied Market Research titled “Construction Aggregates Market” reveals promising growth prospects for the industry. Valued at $375.3 billion in 2021, the market is projected to reach $667.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07987 Market OverviewConstruction aggregates, which include crushed stones, sand, and gravel, are essential materials in the building industry. Among these, the sand and gravel segment dominated the market in 2021 due to their extensive applications beyond construction, such as in sand-blasting, metallurgy, water filtration, and land reclamation. Meanwhile, the crushed stones segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Key ApplicationsConstruction aggregates are widely used in both residential and non-residential sectors. While the non-residential segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2021, the residential segment is expected to experience faster growth in the coming years.Residential Sector: Population growth and government-backed housing initiatives are driving the demand for residential construction.Non-Residential Sector: Urbanization and industrialization are fueling the construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, and industrial buildings.Transportation DynamicsAggregates are primarily transported using trucks, trains, and ships. Among these, the truck segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to its ability to deliver aggregates directly to construction sites with flexibility in volume. However, the trains segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR as it allows for the transport of large volumes in a single trip, reducing overall costs for bulk delivery.Market Growth DriversSeveral factors are contributing to the expansion of the construction aggregates market:Population Growth: Increased demand for housing, apartments, and workplaces is driving aggregate usage.Government Investments: Initiatives in housing projects and tourism-related infrastructure are boosting the adoption of construction aggregates.Strengthening Concrete: Aggregates play a vital role in enhancing the strength and durability of concrete structures, making them indispensable in modern construction.Technological Innovations and Strategic DevelopmentsThe market has seen significant technological advancements and strategic expansions:CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a 53% stake in ProStein, a German aggregate manufacturing company, in June 2022. This acquisition enables CEMEX to serve major cities in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Berlin.Holcim launched ECOCycle, a platform to recycle construction demolition materials into sustainable building solutions.Such developments are expected to positively influence market growth by catering to the rising demand for eco-friendly and innovative construction solutions.Challenges and ConstraintsDespite its growth potential, the market faces certain challenges:High Transportation Costs: Transporting aggregates from mining sites to construction locations constitutes around half of total building material costs, posing a significant barrier to market expansion.Economic Uncertainty: Inflation and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict have driven up prices for construction aggregates, potentially slowing market growth in the short term.Regional InsightsIn 2021, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading revenue generator in the global construction aggregates market, primarily due to its large and growing population. The region is also expected to maintain its dominance, with the highest growth rate in the coming years. Meanwhile, LAMEA is projected to register significant growth due to increasing infrastructure investments.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07987 Key Findings of the StudyThe sand and gravel segment led the market in 2021, while the crushed stones segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.The non-residential sector generated the highest revenue in 2021, but the residential segment is poised for robust growth.Trucks dominated aggregate transportation in 2021, though trains are expected to gain traction.Asia-Pacific will remain a key growth region in the coming years.

