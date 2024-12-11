Motor Grader Market Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2031

increase in the demand for industrialization, residential, and commercial infrastructure setup along with the growth in public private partnerships

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motor Grader Market: Insights and Growth ProjectionsThe Motor Grader Market report , published by Allied Market Research, highlights significant growth prospects for the industry. The market, valued at $6.8 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $12.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2022 and 2031.Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16765 Key Market DriversThe construction and mining industries have shown consistent growth, with the global construction sector increasing by approximately 10% from 2020 to 2021. This surge has driven demand for heavy construction equipment, including motor graders, essential for various construction activities. Rental services for heavy machinery have also gained popularity, allowing businesses to access equipment cost-effectively for small, medium, and large projects.Urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in nations like China and India, have further fueled market expansion. These developments have led to the initiation of new roadways and building projects. Additionally, advancements in technology have encouraged key players to expand their product portfolios, launching innovative construction equipment that enhances operational efficiency.Regional and Government InitiativesInfrastructure development projects in countries such as the U.S., India, and China have played a significant role in market growth. For instance, the U.S. government introduced a $2 trillion infrastructure plan in March 2021 to boost transportation, broadband, electric grids, and construction activities. Similarly, the Indian government allocated ₹48,000 crore in February 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to construct 8 million residential homes, while China invested $471 billion in January 2022 in infrastructure projects, including highways, railways, and high-tech industries.Technological Advancements and Product InnovationsLeading players in the motor grader market are leveraging advanced technologies to develop smart, internet-connected, and fuel-efficient construction machinery. These innovations are driving market growth. For example, in March 2021, Doosan Infracore launched a 100-ton excavator equipped with smart power control, an electronic integrated hydraulic system, and a proprietary fuel optimization system to enhance efficiency and performance.Market SegmentationThe motor grader market is segmented based on product type, capacity, application, and region:Product Type: The articulated frame segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.Capacity: Medium motor graders accounted for the highest revenue in the same year.Application: The construction segment dominated the market in 2021.Region: Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the study period, driven by rapid urbanization and government investments in infrastructure.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16765 To adapt to post-pandemic challenges, companies implemented health and safety measures, such as social distancing, sanitizer provisions, and workforce vaccination programs, ensuring operational continuity.Mining Sector ExpansionThe mining sector's growth in regions like Asia-Pacific has also contributed to the increased demand for motor graders. For instance, in October 2021, the Australian government approved its third coal mining project, creating opportunities for heavy equipment manufacturers to cater to mining needs.Key Players and Competitive LandscapeMajor players such as Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., and Deere & Company are expanding globally, focusing on enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency, and diversifying their product offerings. Companies are also designing motor graders with user convenience in mind to boost sales and market share.Key Findings of the StudyThe articulated frame segment led the market by product type in 2021.Medium motor graders generated the highest revenue by capacity.The construction segment dominated the application category.Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

