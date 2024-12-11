Vacancy Rewards New AI-Driven Travel Platform Considered New Gold Standard

Vacancy Rewards Vacations Are Sensations

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vacancy Rewards announces the implementation of a new AI-driven platform that allows members unique benefits not currently found on any other travel platform. Not only does Vacancy Rewards' new platform enable users to build customized membership levels, but its newest innovations are also revolutionizing the booking process for multi-destination travel.When the average consumer searches for deals on major platforms like Expedia, Travelocity, or Booking, they expect to find discounted deals. However, they are seeing retail prices because hotels across these platforms are bound by rate parity, which means their prices stay nearly identical due to contractual demands.Enter Vacancy Rewards, with a membership model that allows independent discounts of up to 70% off, free from the rate parity agreements that tie other platforms' hands. The most popular discounts include vacation rentals, hotels, cruises, car rentals, and activities, all backed by one of the industry's most respected fulfillment companies.However, the new Vacancy Rewards platform 's most popular addition is the ability to book every aspect of a multi-destination trip at once. For example, suppose you want to combine a cruise vacation with a three-night stay at a destination before or after departure. In that case, everything, including flights, accommodations, and ground transportation, can now be booked in one stress-fee setting.The new Vacancy Rewards platform is regarded as the gold standard for two reasons. First, it is so simple and easy for anyone to navigate, and second, it offers outstanding savings. Users simply type in each of their destinations, and their AI-driven platform seamlessly assists them in choosing a flight or other transportation options, accommodations, and even local activities."The new AI-driven platform by Vacancy Rewards is receiving rave reviews for its ability to save researched trips and share proposed itineraries with others before committing to a booking," says Jose Chavez, CEO of Vacancy Rewards. "Our new platform allows changes and adjustments to be made easily without having to start the booking process all over again, which saves people a lot of time and frustration."Vacancy Rewards also continues to deliver many of the other significant benefits members have come to rely on when booking high-quality yet affordable vacations. Members still receive exclusive discounts of up to 70 percent on top-quality hotel stays and cruise itineraries worldwide.Other member benefits also available on the company's new platform include discounts on the most extensive collection of tours and activities and access to discounted rates on hundreds of car rental companies in thousands of pickup locations worldwide.Another unique aspect of Vacancy Rewards' new platform caters to the growing number of consumers looking for deals on staycations. Its "My Deals at Home" section offers access to Americaʼs largest discount network with over 700,000 options to save with local discounts, including more than 20,000 restaurants across the US, thousands of merchants with local services, stores, theme parks, and entertainment tickets.More about Vacancy Rewards. Vacancy Rewards is celebrating its 25th anniversary and continues to grow through numerous strategic partnerships and alliances throughout the vacation industry.

