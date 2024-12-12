Güler Sabancı Honored as One of Forbes’ 2024 World’s Most Powerful Women

Forbes Recognizes Güler Sabancı as a Global Leader and Advocate for Sustainability Honoring her 20-Year Legacy on the List of World’s Most Powerful Women

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Güler Sabancı , one of Türkiye’s foremost business leaders and philanthropists, has been named among Forbes 2024 World’s Most Powerful Women This prestigious recognition highlights her visionary leadership as Chairperson of Sabancı Holding , Türkiye’s leading investment holding company.Born in Istanbul, Sabancı graduated from Boğaziçi University’s Department of Business Administration and has led Sabancı Holding since 2004. Under her leadership, the company operates in 16 countries, with a net asset value of $10 billion as of September 2024. Sabancı’s U.S. investments include Çimsa, Enerjisa, and Kordsa.In addition to her corporate achievements, Sabancı has contributed significantly to education, culture, and social development. As Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Sabancı Foundation, she oversees initiatives focused on gender equality, social progress, and empowering underserved communities. In her role as the Founding Chair of Sabancı University, she has been instrumental in advancing higher education in Türkiye. Additionally, as Chair of the Sakıp Sabancı Museum, she supports the promotion of art and cultural exchange.Sabancı’s global influence is reflected in her repeated appearances on international "Most Powerful Women" lists for the past 20 years, showcasing her sustained success and impact in the global business community. She is also a member of prestigious organizations, including the European Round Table for Industry, the MIT Energy Initiative’s External Advisory Board, The Trilateral Commission, and TÜSİAD.Her accolades include the David Rockefeller Bridging Leadership Award, the Clinton Global Citizen Award, and the European Sustainability Award. Notably, she received the "Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon" from Japan in 2024, in recognition of her significant contributions to strengthening Türkiye-Japan diplomatic relations, marking 100 years of Türkiye-Japan diplomatic relations.As Sabancı Group approaches its centennial anniversary in 2025, it continues to thrive as a global investment holding company while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainable growth and social impact.For more information, please visit Sabancı's website at https://www.sabanci.com/en and Forbes at https://www.forbes.com/lists/power-women/

