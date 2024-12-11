Wyoming Business Council Launches Statewide Assessment to Action (A2A) Program

Kickoff Workshop Scheduled for Feb. 5-6 in Casper; Registration Now Open

Cheyenne, Wyo – After a successful pilot program empowering Wyoming communities to overcome challenges and build resilient local economies, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is launching the Assessment to Action (A2A) program statewide. A kickoff workshop will take place Feb. 5-6, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming, marking the beginning of a transformative 10-week program. Registration is open until Jan. 8, 2025, with limited space available for six teams.

A2A is a hands-on, results-driven initiative designed to equip communities and industries across Wyoming with the tools to identify root challenges, remove obstacles, and foster sustainable growth. The program begins with a foundational workshop where teams learn the economic growth flywheel approach to problem-solving, focusing on iterative solutions and collaborative action.

Over 10 weeks, community or industry teams work through guided planning, testing, and refining processes, supported by ongoing mentorship.

“A2A equips communities with the tools and ongoing support they need to simplify complex challenges and drive meaningful change,” said Amber Ash, Chief of Staff for Mayor Collins, City of Cheyenne. “This isn’t just another training – it’s a partnership for success.”

Participants have expressed overwhelming satisfaction with the program, especially in terms of the ability to identify root problems, create impact, build collaboration, and scalability.

Gerald George, Mayor of the Town of Burlington, shared his experience: “The A2A process helped us prioritize our needs and begin to address our most critical one. It greatly aided us in our work and will continue to guide our decision-making in the future. I would recommend this program to any community, especially smaller ones who lack professionals who know more about these processes.”

Space is limited for the next workshop and teams of no more than six people must register by Jan. 8, 2025.

“This is a unique opportunity for communities and industries to join a proven program that delivers results,” shared Amber Power, WBC Community Leadership and Engagement Manager.

Learn more about A2A and register for the workshop at wbc.pub/A2A.