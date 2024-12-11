Roane County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Roane County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Amy Dyman, coordinator of the Brownfield Redevelopment Area Grant program; Wade Creswell, county executive for Roane County; and John LeCroy, deputy director of TDEC’s Office of External Affairs.

