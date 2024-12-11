Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Southeast Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a business in Southeast.

On Saturday, December 7, 2024, at approximately 5:39 p.m., a suspect entered a business and approached an employee in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave, Southeast. The suspect pointed a handgun at the employee and took property from the store. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/6V3YdFmB01w

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24189684