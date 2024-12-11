Michael Gopin Brings Holiday Joy to El Paso Families with Toys for Tots Donation

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC Logo

Michael Gopin donates toys to Toys for Tots, spreading holiday cheer to El Paso children through his Giving with Gopin initiative.

These toys are a small gesture to bring smiles to children and families in our community during this special time of year” — Attorney Michael J. Gopin

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, is spreading festive cheer through a generous donation to Toys for Tots in El Paso. As part of his Giving with Gopin initiative, Michael Gopin wants to ensure local children experience the magic of the holidays.

“These toys are a small gesture to bring smiles to children and families in our community during this special time of year,” Attorney Michael J. Gopin shared. “At The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, we believe in giving back and supporting those who need it most.”

The toys, valued between $10–$20, will benefit children aged 4–12, providing age-appropriate and thoughtful gifts. They will be delivered to the Toys for Tots collection center at the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso, where they will be distributed to families who have applied for support.

Families in need can register for toys through the Toys for Tots website, with a wide range of gifts available to make the holidays brighter for children across the region. The El Paso campaign ensures all donations stay local, serving the city’s most vulnerable communities.

Michael Gopin’s Giving with Gopin initiative continues to emphasize the importance of community involvement, inspiring others to join in spreading kindness and holiday cheer. Residents are encouraged to contribute by donating toys, volunteering, or supporting Toys for Tots and other local organizations.

For more information about the "Giving With Gopin" initiative and the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, please visit www.michaelgopin.com.

About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC

For more than 50+ years of combined experience, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC have been dedicated to providing legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on personal injury, including auto accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases, the firm prides itself on advocating vigorously for the compensation its clients deserve.

