MediaConnect Partners with iCrowdNewswire to Launch Paid Media Release Service in France

Paris, France, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PR and communications professionals in France now have a powerful opportunity to reach audiences on leading news websites in France thanks to the launch of the Paid Media ReleaseSM service by MediaConnect in partnership with iCrowdNewswire.

The Paid Media ReleaseSM service empowers communications teams to promote their releases directly on major social media platforms and mainstream premium media through the power of Google Ads. This innovative solution, developed by the US-based iCrowdNewswire, offers a highly targeted paid media service with access to thousands of media websites to promote PR headlines directly to target audiences.

This service will extend the MediaConnect platform offering, which currently facilitates journalists’ access to certified information and news releases produced by communications professionals and their companies and institutions.

According to General Manager Anne Boussarie, “At MediaConnect, we are constantly striving to enhance our offering by delivering innovative and high-performing solutions to PR professionals. Our partnership with iCrowdNewswire and the launch of the Paid Media ReleaseSM service in France represent a significant milestone. With this advanced technology, we empower communicators to reach premium audiences with unmatched precision and efficiency."

One of the standout features of the Paid Media ReleaseSM service is the ability for customers to customize their views, selecting a minimum of 50,000 or 100,000 views on premium websites and major social platforms. This ensures that PR and communications professionals can effectively reach premium audiences in France that may not be available through traditional distribution.

Hector Botero, CEO of iCrowdNewswire, stated, “Google ad technology which powers our Paid Media ReleaseSM PR headline views takes reach possibilities to a new level. Combined with Amazon Alexa voice distribution and translations in nine languages, our Paid Media ReleaseSM is by far the most efficient return on investment, delivering new audiences for issuers.”

Paid Media ReleaseSM includes targeting options in 26 countries and 15 media industries, providing 1000s of media targeting options. The service also offers LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram ad targeting and comprehensive Google analytics reporting.

For more information about the Paid Media ReleaseSM service and how it can benefit your PR and communications strategy, please contact MediaConnect or visit the iCrowdNewswire website.

About MediaConnect

A subsidiary of the global news agency AFP, MediaConnect provides a secure, professional route for companies and organisations to communicate with the media. MediaConnect is a platform designed for media and communications professionals with two key goals:

To make it easy to access information released by companies, organisations and institutions.

To offer journalists, freelance writers and bloggers secure access to certified information

About iCrowdNewswire

Since its inception the mission at iCrowdNewswire has been “true” innovation in press release distribution. In 2018 iCrowdNewswire began working with Google to adapt the world’s leading AI driven advertising technologies for press release distribution resulting in a process that provides verified and quantified paid media views/impressions on premium pages of leading digital publications worldwide. Press release issuers can choose from 50,000 to one million impressions of custom created banners with only one headline linked to the full press release or URL of their choice. The partnership with Notified for the first time allows the iCrowd Google ad driven distribution to be combined with the leading tier-one newswire distribution resulting in a major innovation in the industry. And the headline views are measured by Google Analytics. Version 1.0 offers over one thousand premium websites in 26 countries available through curated industry lists. iCrowdNewswire’s technology also drives the LexisNexis press release service Nexis Newswire and distribution partners around the globe including MediaConnect (France), Medianet (Australia), PA Media (UK), NewsVoir (India), TheNewswire (Canada) and Media OutReach (Asia).

Anne Boussarie anne.boussarie@mediaconnect.com Phone: 06 03 84 66 11 Sonia LaFountain slafountain@icrowdnewswire.com Phone: 240-355-3280

