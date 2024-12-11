Holdstation Announces HOLD Listing on KuCoin, BingX and MEXC

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holdstation governance token, HOLD, will be listed on KuCoin, BingX, and MEXC this December 12th 2024. This milestone represents a major step forward in expanding the token’s global reach and liquidity while reinforcing its vital role in Holdstation’s growing ecosystem.

Premium Standard for the Community

Holdstation , the premier Web3 wallet with the ethos of “product fit the community,” is designed to bring decentralized finance to everyday users, particularly in emerging markets like Vietnam. With over 360,000+ monthly active users, the platform has processed $38 billion in total volume and generated $3.1 million in fees.

Recognized as one of the top four global DEXs and the leading DEX on ZKsync, Holdstation has also secured the 6th position in Worldchain's global rankings. The platform’s users contribute to over 36 million impressions on this chain, showcasing strong engagement and activity.

Holdstation’s focus now shifts toward launching its AI Agent Hub, A(i)gentFi , aimed at enhancing utility and delivering unparalleled value to HOLD token holders.

Pioneering AI Agent Adoption on ZKsync

Holdstation’s A(i)gentFi is setting new benchmarks in decentralized finance innovation. As the first AI Agent Hub on zkSync, this platform is a one-stop shop for creating, managing, and monetizing AI agents.

$2M Grant Program : Dedicated to supporting developers and creators with financial and technical resources to build groundbreaking AI agent projects.

: Dedicated to supporting developers and creators with financial and technical resources to build groundbreaking AI agent projects. DeFi-First Approach : Focuses on real-world applications like DeFi automation, yield farming, and tokenized AI ownership, setting it apart from gaming-focused platforms like Virtuals.io .

: Focuses on real-world applications like DeFi automation, yield farming, and tokenized AI ownership, setting it apart from gaming-focused platforms like . Revenue Sharing Model: Ensures that HOLD stakers benefit directly from platform activities, fostering a sustainable and rewarding ecosystem.



The Potential for HOLD is Massive

The listing of HOLD on KuCoin, BingX, and MEXC underscores the growing prominence of Holdstation in the blockchain space. These listings are specifically designed to:

Enhance Accessibility : Enable users worldwide to easily acquire and trade HOLD, increasing adoption and liquidity.

: Enable users worldwide to easily acquire and trade HOLD, increasing adoption and liquidity. Drive Ecosystem Participation : Encourage greater engagement in activities such as staking, governance, and platform development.

: Encourage greater engagement in activities such as staking, governance, and platform development. Strengthen Global Presence: Position Holdstation and HOLD for success across both established and emerging markets.



Listing Date: December 12, 2024

The Path Forward

With upcoming exchange listings, planned integrations with Berachain and WorldChain, and the launch of A(i)gentFi on zkSync, Holdstation is poised to redefine decentralized finance and blockchain-powered AI. Staying true to its vision of delivering “product fit the community,” Holdstation continues to drive adoption and empower users with cutting-edge tools and solutions.

About Holdstation

Holdstation is a pioneering Web3 wallet and DeFi platform built on ZKsync. Guided by the ethos of “product fit the community,” Holdstation offers intuitive tools to simplify and enhance user experience in DeFi. With its upcoming expansion to Berachain and the launch of A(i)gentFi, Holdstation is set to break new ground in innovation, making DeFi more accessible and closer to everyday users.

