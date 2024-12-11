Coevolution Inc. Selects Cologix as Canadian Hub to Expand GPU-as-a-Service Deployments

Strategic collaboration accelerates AI application delivery for global markets

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today announced its collaboration with Coevolution Inc (CoEvo), an AI infrastructure edge cloud service provider, to expand GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) deployments from Cologix’s VAN3 data center in Vancouver, Canada. VAN3’s high-density infrastructure, robust security and connectivity via low-latency, network-neutral interconnections enable Coevolution Inc. to deliver high performance and scalable GPU computing for AI applications across Canada, the U.S., Japan and South Korea.

“We selected Cologix for its robust colocation capabilities that meet the unique requirements of our North American and global clients," said Dong Wang, CEO, CoEvo. "This expanded deployment at VAN3 doubles our server capacity, providing rapid scalability and global GPUaaS access for Canadian, U.S., Japanese and South Korean customers, empowering them to drive AI innovation without infrastructure limitations.”

GPUaaS: Accelerating AI-Driven Business

GPUaaS delivers powerful, specialized computing resources over the cloud, designed for applications that demand intense parallel processing, including AI, machine learning and 3D rendering. Unlike general-purpose cloud services, GPUaaS offers high-performance clusters specifically tuned for AI workloads, allowing companies to avoid costly physical infrastructure and access CoEvo’s optimized, GPU-powered resources directly. This model enables faster deployment times and easy access to tools that drive real-world results.

CoEvo’s GPUaaS offering focuses on three initiatives: leading AI cloud infrastructure, aligning platform as a service with customer workflows and scaling global service for international operations. The full-stack, AI cloud infrastructure solution empowers hyperscalers, enterprises and developers to build, test and deploy AI applications at scale effortlessly, securely and cost-effectively. Offering large compute clusters for sophisticated hyperscale and enterprise clients, CoEvo’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) is built on the infrastructure layer, integrating a Model as a Service (MaaS) layer to seamlessly align with customer workflows at scale. CoEvo’s diverse regional customer base mitigates risk and drives growth.

“Our state-of-the-art AI private clusters in the U.S. and Canada are managed by a highly skilled, in-house engineering team, ensuring seamless scalability and performance for our clients,” added Wang. “A Canadian pilot site is currently serving a U.S. public company client, and our strong relationships with leading conglomerates in Japan, spanning sectors such as financial services and manufacturing, further showcase our ability to meet diverse industry needs. This global footprint positions us well to lead the international market in AI infrastructure and innovation.”

VAN3 Data Center: A High-Performance GPUaaS Hub

Cologix’s VAN3 is a 42,000-square-foot, Tier III data center and Vancouver’s largest network-neutral facility. It provides diverse, high-capacity connectivity to 20+ networks, VANIX and direct access to major public cloud onramps, including Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud and Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute. With ISO 27001 certification by Schellman and HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2 and PCI compliance, VAN3 offers high-density infrastructure, robust security and connectivity via low-latency, network-neutral interconnections to Vancouver’s primary carrier hotel.

“Expanding GPUaaS with CoEvo underscores Cologix’s commitment to powering AI-driven business growth in Canada,” said Sean Maskell, President and General Manager, Cologix Canada. “VAN3’s advanced AI infrastructure empowers global businesses to leverage high-performance GPU computing to innovate and compete in an increasingly AI-centric world.”

Together, Cologix and CoEvo are elevating VAN3 as a pivotal component of Canada’s AI ecosystem, delivering essential infrastructure for companies to harness the full power of advanced AI technologies globally.

For more information about Cologix and its growing network of highly connected, AI-ready data centers, visit https://cologix.com/ai .

About Coevolution Inc.

Coevolution Inc. stands at the forefront of AI-driven innovation, with strategic investments across three key areas: AI Compute Infrastructure, Model as a Service (MaaS), and AI Applications—fueling the future of artificial intelligence. Through its AI compute infrastructure, Coevolution delivers advanced cloud solutions that meet the growing demands of AI workloads, offering a competitive edge with its optimized high-performance clusters. Its MaaS platform further enhances Coevolution’s value by providing customized, scalable AI models tailored to specific enterprise needs, empowering clients to develop cutting-edge AI solutions. Additionally, Coevolution is advancing a suite of AI applications, including IP development technologies and vertical AI models, in collaboration with top-tier U.S. public companies.

Backed by its AI Investment Funds in Infrastructure, Growth Equity and Venture, Coevolution combines technical excellence with strategic foresight, positioning itself as a leading player in the global AI landscape.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix powers digital infrastructure with 40+ hyperscale edge data centers and interconnection hubs across 12 North American markets, providing high-density, ultra-low latency solutions for cloud providers, carriers and enterprises. With AI-ready, industry-leading facilities, Cologix offers scalable, flexible and sustainable data center options to help its customers accelerate their business at the digital edge. Cologix provides extensive physical and virtual connections, including Access Marketplace, where customers gain fast, reliable and self-service provisioning for on-demand connectivity. For more information, visit Cologix or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

