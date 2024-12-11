KFSHRC Jeddah Performs the First Fully Robotic Liver Transplant in the Western Region





JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Jeddah successfully performed the first robotic liver transplant in the Western Region on a 23-year-old man suffering from hereditary chronic progressive liver disease. This landmark achievement underscores KFSHRC's commitment to providing the highest standards of specialized healthcare and the best patient experience within a comprehensive educational and research environment.

The procedure was distinguished by the complete use of robotic technology for both donor liver removal and transplant surgery, without direct human intervention. The operation was conducted in close collaboration with the liver transplant team at KFSHRC in Riyadh, enhancing surgical precision, reducing recovery time, and minimizing the risk of complications.

Following the procedure, both the donor and recipient were discharged from the hospital in good health, highlighting the efficiency of the Jeddah organ transplant program in managing complex cases, which remains unparalleled in the Western Region for performing such advanced procedures. KFSHRC also announced plans to conduct two liver transplant surgeries per month, aiming to expand the program's capacity and serve a broader patient base.

KFSHRC has solidified its position as a global reference in robotic surgery. In 2023, it achieved an unprecedented milestone by performing the first-ever fully robotic liver transplant, followed by 31 similar procedures to date, cementing its technical and surgical expertise in this field.

Building on this success, in 2024, KFSHRC made headlines again by performing the first fully robotic heart transplant in the world and the first fully robotic liver transplant from a living donor using the left lobe, reaffirming its ongoing leadership in delivering innovative medical solutions that align with the latest advancements in modern medical technology.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year, and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

