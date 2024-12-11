Nano Dimension’s Additive Electronics Product Line - Essemtec - Received a Global Technology Award

The Tarantula Underfill System Recognized at SMTA International 2024 Show in Chicago

Waltham, Mass., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions, today announced that its Tarantula Underfill system from its Essemtec product lines received the Global Technology Award for Innovation at the SMTA International 2024 Show (the “SMTA Show”) in Chicago, Illinois.

Essemtec’s Tarantula Underfill system is critical in the additive electronics value chain for assembly of complex devices. It involves dispensing an epoxy-based composite along the edge of a chip, which fills the gap between the chip and the substrate, or printed circuit boards, through capillary action.

This innovation enhances mechanical strength by reducing stresses caused by thermal expansion and vibration, while also improving durability, reliability, thermal cycling, and moisture ingress. This process is critical and in growing demand for industries like aerospace, defense, and heavy-duty sectors, where electronics must withstand harsh conditions and require high durability and robust performance.

The heart of Tarantula Underfill’s innovation is in its non-contact heating solution that enables the underfill process on two-side populated printed circuit boards (“PCBs”) and its precise dispensing control of medium.

Olivier Carnal, General Manager for Additive Electronics, shared, “We are proud to be recognized by the SMTA Show for our innovation. Our Tarantula Underfill product is unique yet flexible. In addition to its primary function as an underfill solution, the Tarantula Underfill offers the full range of Essemtec dispensing machine operations. With five different valve options - time-pressure, volume dispensing, micro screw, solder paste jetting, and glue jetting - it allows us to develop customized solutions to meet almost any customer need.”

Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “I am extremely pleased to be able to announce that we have yet again launched another innovative product, which was designed and produced by our Nano Dimension team in Switzerland. This innovation uniquely meets our customers’ needs. Our ability to deliver this technology for production for large printed circuit boards will allow us to address a wide range of industries immediately.”

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning-based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D, and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and AM 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). AM includes manufacturing solutions for the production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which are all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of AM.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

