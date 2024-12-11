Orthopedic Power Tools Industry Set to Grow at 4.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 2.54 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing occurrences of orthopedic disorders among the population and the growing presence of orthopedic power tools manufacturers is expected to uplift the orthopedic power tools market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Orthopedic Power Tools Market is poised for consistent growth over the next decade, driven by advancements in medical technology, an aging population, and a rising number of orthopedic surgeries worldwide. Valued at USD 1684.5 million in 2024, the market is projected to reach a substantial USD 2541.8 million by 2034, representing a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

The demand for orthopedic power tools is being fueled by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, growing awareness and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are further propelling market growth. The shift towards battery-operated and electric-powered tools over pneumatic options is a significant driver in the industry.

Innovations in tool design, such as enhanced ergonomics, lightweight materials, and improved energy efficiency, have made orthopedic procedures more efficient, reducing surgeon fatigue and improving procedural outcomes. These technological advancements are expected to contribute significantly to the market's expansion.

Several regions are witnessing robust demand for orthopedic power tools, with North America currently leading in terms of revenue share. However, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are projected to experience faster growth due to the expansion of healthcare cloud infrastructure and increased investments in medical technology.

The orthopedic power tools are majorly used for the treatment of disorders from the time of birth like those associated with musculoskeletal systems which include bones, ligaments, cartilage, connective tissues, and tendon and aid in ignoring injuries caused by physical harm, thereby providing an orthopedic support system. Orthopedic tools and devices are the devices that are operated electrically which help in executing surgical procedures in less amount of time with high accuracy to perform activities like fixing implants and puncturing in surgeries.

What are the Major Drivers Boosting the Demand for Orthopedic Power Tools Market?

The market for orthopedic power tools is driven by the upsurge in the aging population, technological advancement, operating room supply standardization, growing orthopedic procedures volume, and growing competition that forces companies to innovate.

The growing incidence of injuries related to sports worldwide and technical advancements in orthopedic surgery has fuelled demand for orthopedic power tools. The sales of orthopedic power tools can improve by not just the disinfecting problems associated with the power tools, but also the cost of servicing and maintenance, which results in budding orthopedic power tools market growth

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market Valuation : USD 1684.5 million in 2024 to USD 2541.8 million in 2034 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

: USD 1684.5 million in 2024 to USD 2541.8 million in 2034 at a CAGR of 4.2%. Growth Drivers : Aging population, increasing orthopedic procedures, and adoption of minimally invasive techniques.

: Aging population, increasing orthopedic procedures, and adoption of minimally invasive techniques. Technological Advancements : Development of battery-powered, smart, and ergonomic power tools.

: Development of battery-powered, smart, and ergonomic power tools. Regional Insights : North America leads in revenue, while Asia-Pacific is projected to see the fastest growth.

: North America leads in revenue, while Asia-Pacific is projected to see the fastest growth. Sustainability Focus: Rising demand for modular, reusable orthopedic power tools to reduce hospital waste.



“The Orthopedic Power Tools Market is at a transformative phase. While North America continues to lead, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are closing the gap. With the surge in outpatient surgical centers and the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, the demand for compact, lightweight, and smart power tools is growing. Industry players must focus on innovation in battery technology, connectivity, and ergonomics to capitalize on future growth opportunities.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)





A Full Report Overview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/orthopedic-power-tools-market

Which Region Shows Strong Growth Potential in the Orthopedic Power Tools Market?

Among the major regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and a robust distribution network along with the strong presence of major companies. Furthermore, the growing incidence of amputations and accidents in the region is expected to propel the market growth of orthopedic power tools.

Europe is the second largest market for orthopedic power tools. The escalating demand for orthopedic procedures and the increasing old age population in the European nations are positively impacting the market for orthopedic power tools.

Apart from this, Asia and Oceania together are contributing a moderate market growth. This growth is attributed due to the expansion of manufacturing capabilities and large consumer base.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market Day-By-Day Opportunities

The Orthopedic Power Tools Market offers day-by-day growth opportunities fueled by continuous product innovations, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions. Companies are focusing on designing tools with superior battery life, ease of sterilization, and higher precision to meet the demands of modern surgical procedures.

Opportunities are also arising from the development of smart orthopedic tools with real-time monitoring and connectivity features. With hospitals and clinics seeking efficiency and accuracy, the integration of smart technology into power tools is expected to drive significant growth.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and the shift towards outpatient orthopedic surgery centers (OSCs) create new avenues for the use of compact, portable orthopedic tools. This shift presents equipment providers with lucrative business prospects to supply specialized tools for ASC (Ambulatory Surgery Center) use.

Additionally, with a focus on sustainability and waste reduction, manufacturers are exploring opportunities in reusable and modular tool systems, reducing hospital waste and offering cost-effective solutions for healthcare providers.

Component Insights

The Orthopedic Power Tools Market is segmented based on product type, power source, and application. Key components include:

Product Type : Drills, saws, reamers, and other specialized orthopedic tools.

: Drills, saws, reamers, and other specialized orthopedic tools. Power Source : Battery-operated, electric-powered, and pneumatic tools.

: Battery-operated, electric-powered, and pneumatic tools. Application: Hospitals, outpatient surgery centers (OSCs), and specialty orthopedic clinics.



The battery-operated power tools segment is expected to dominate due to their portability, ease of use, and advancements in lithium-ion battery technology. Electric-powered tools follow closely, while the use of pneumatic tools is declining due to limitations in mobility and maintenance.

Regional Analysis of Orthopedic Power Tools Market

North America : Largest market share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of smart surgical tools.

: Largest market share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of smart surgical tools. Europe : High focus on sustainability and modular tool design, along with an aging population driving demand for orthopedic procedures.

: High focus on sustainability and modular tool design, along with an aging population driving demand for orthopedic procedures. Asia-Pacific : Fastest-growing region due to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of orthopedic conditions, and government initiatives to improve healthcare access.

: Fastest-growing region due to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of orthopedic conditions, and government initiatives to improve healthcare access. Latin America : Increasing healthcare investments and growing demand for outpatient surgical procedures are driving growth in this region.

: Increasing healthcare investments and growing demand for outpatient surgical procedures are driving growth in this region. Middle East & Africa: The market is driven by improving healthcare access and a focus on modernizing medical facilities.



Competitive Landscape

The orthopedic power tools market is characterized by strategic collaborations between leading companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers. These partnerships have driven the development of innovative, surgeon-centric power tools designed to improve procedural outcomes. By fostering the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and technical resources, these collaborations play a vital role in propelling the market forward with the introduction of state-of-the-art technologies.

Key Market Developments

January 2024 : Stryker reported strong performance fueled by its new product launches and the success of its Mako orthopedic surgical robot. This positive momentum from 2023 has set high expectations for 2024.

: Stryker reported strong performance fueled by its new product launches and the success of its Mako orthopedic surgical robot. This positive momentum from 2023 has set high expectations for 2024. February 2024: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced FDA clearance for its ROSA® Shoulder System, marking a groundbreaking development as the world's first robotic-assisted shoulder replacement system. The ROSA Shoulder adds to Zimmer Biomet's existing ROSA® Robotics portfolio, which also features robotic systems for knee and hip replacement procedures.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market by Category

By Product:

In terms of product, the market encompasses small bone orthopedic power tools, large bone orthopedic power tools, and high-speed orthopedic power tools.

By Modality:

Modality types used in orthopedic power tools are categorized into single use orthopedic power tools and reusable power orthopedic tools.

By Technology:

Based on technology the market is segmented into pneumatic-powered systems, electric-powered systems and battery-powered systems.

By End-User:

In terms of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centre and orthopedic clinics

By Region:

In terms of region, the industry is divided into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für orthopädische Elektrowerkzeuge wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich stetig wachsen, angetrieben von Fortschritten in der Medizintechnik, einer alternden Bevölkerung und einer steigenden Zahl orthopädischer Operationen weltweit. Der Markt wird im Jahr 2024 auf 1.684,5 Millionen USD geschätzt und soll bis 2034 einen beachtlichen Wert von 2.541,8 Millionen USD erreichen , was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,2 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht.

Die Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Elektrowerkzeugen wird durch die zunehmende Verbreitung orthopädischer Erkrankungen wie Osteoarthritis und rheumatoider Arthritis angeheizt. Darüber hinaus treiben das wachsende Bewusstsein und die Einführung minimalinvasiver Operationen das Marktwachstum weiter voran. Der Übergang zu batterie- und elektrisch betriebenen Werkzeugen anstelle pneumatischer Optionen ist ein wichtiger Treiber in der Branche.

Innovationen im Werkzeugdesign, wie verbesserte Ergonomie, leichte Materialien und verbesserte Energieeffizienz, haben orthopädische Eingriffe effizienter gemacht, die Ermüdung der Chirurgen verringert und die Behandlungsergebnisse verbessert. Diese technologischen Fortschritte werden voraussichtlich erheblich zur Expansion des Marktes beitragen.

In mehreren Regionen ist eine starke Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Elektrowerkzeugen zu verzeichnen. Nordamerika ist derzeit führend in Bezug auf den Umsatzanteil. Für die Schwellenländer im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum und in Lateinamerika wird jedoch aufgrund des Ausbaus der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und erhöhter Investitionen in Medizintechnik ein schnelleres Wachstum erwartet.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Marktbewertung : 1.684,5 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 bis 2.541,8 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 bei einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,2 %.

: 1.684,5 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 bis 2.541,8 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 bei einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,2 %. Wachstumstreiber : Alternde Bevölkerung, zunehmende Zahl orthopädischer Eingriffe und Einsatz minimalinvasiver Techniken.

: Alternde Bevölkerung, zunehmende Zahl orthopädischer Eingriffe und Einsatz minimalinvasiver Techniken. Technologischer Fortschritt : Entwicklung batteriebetriebener, intelligenter und ergonomischer Elektrowerkzeuge.

: Entwicklung batteriebetriebener, intelligenter und ergonomischer Elektrowerkzeuge. Regionale Einblicke : Nordamerika ist beim Umsatz führend, während im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum das schnellste Wachstum erwartet wird.

: Nordamerika ist beim Umsatz führend, während im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum das schnellste Wachstum erwartet wird. Schwerpunkt Nachhaltigkeit : Steigende Nachfrage nach modularen, wiederverwendbaren orthopädischen Elektrowerkzeugen zur Reduzierung von Krankenhausabfällen.



„Der Markt für orthopädische Elektrowerkzeuge befindet sich in einer Transformationsphase. Während Nordamerika weiterhin führend ist, schließen die Schwellenmärkte im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum die Lücke. Mit dem Anstieg ambulanter chirurgischer Zentren und der zunehmenden Präferenz für minimalinvasive Eingriffe wächst die Nachfrage nach kompakten, leichten und intelligenten Elektrowerkzeugen. Die Akteure der Branche müssen sich auf Innovationen in den Bereichen Batterietechnologie, Konnektivität und Ergonomie konzentrieren, um zukünftige Wachstumschancen nutzen zu können“, sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Die wichtigsten Trends auf dem Markt für orthopädische Elektrowerkzeuge sind die folgenden:

Zunehmende Zahl orthopädischer Operationen : Die steigende Zahl orthopädischer Eingriffe, darunter Gelenkersatz und Unfallchirurgie, ist ein wesentlicher Faktor, der zum Marktwachstum beiträgt. Da immer mehr Patienten aufgrund von Verletzungen und degenerativen Erkrankungen chirurgische Eingriffe benötigen, wird die Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Elektrowerkzeugen voraussichtlich steigen. Alternde Bevölkerung : Die wachsende geriatrische Bevölkerung führt zu einer höheren Prävalenz orthopädischer Erkrankungen wie Osteoarthritis und Osteoporose. Dieser demografische Wandel treibt den Bedarf an orthopädischen Operationen voran und erhöht somit die Nachfrage nach Elektrowerkzeugen, die für diese Eingriffe entwickelt wurden. Technologische Fortschritte : Innovationen bei orthopädischen Elektrowerkzeugen, einschließlich der Entwicklung effizienterer und benutzerfreundlicherer Geräte, verbessern die Operationsergebnisse. Die Integration fortschrittlicher Technologien wie Robotertechnik und intelligenter Werkzeuge revolutioniert die chirurgische Praxis und erhöht die Nutzung dieser Werkzeuge in Operationssälen. Minimalinvasive Operationstechniken : Es gibt einen deutlichen Trend zu minimalinvasiven Operationen, für die spezielle Elektrowerkzeuge erforderlich sind, die solche Eingriffe erleichtern. Das zunehmende Bewusstsein von medizinischem Fachpersonal und Patienten für die Vorteile minimalinvasiver Techniken treibt die Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen orthopädischen Elektrowerkzeugen an.

Marktchancen für orthopädische Elektrowerkzeuge – Tag für Tag

Der Markt für orthopädische Elektrowerkzeuge bietet täglich Wachstumschancen, die durch kontinuierliche Produktinnovationen, strategische Fusionen und Übernahmen sowie den Ausbau der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur in Entwicklungsregionen vorangetrieben werden. Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auf die Entwicklung von Werkzeugen mit längerer Akkulaufzeit, einfacher Sterilisation und höherer Präzision, um den Anforderungen moderner chirurgischer Verfahren gerecht zu werden.

Chancen ergeben sich auch aus der Entwicklung intelligenter orthopädischer Werkzeuge mit Echtzeitüberwachung und Konnektivitätsfunktionen. Da Krankenhäuser und Kliniken auf Effizienz und Genauigkeit bedacht sind, dürfte die Integration intelligenter Technologie in Elektrowerkzeuge zu einem deutlichen Wachstum führen.

Steigende Gesundheitsausgaben und der Trend hin zu ambulanten orthopädischen Chirurgiezentren (OSCs) eröffnen neue Möglichkeiten für den Einsatz kompakter, tragbarer orthopädischer Instrumente. Dieser Trend eröffnet Geräteanbietern lukrative Geschäftsaussichten bei der Bereitstellung von Spezialinstrumenten für den Einsatz in ASCs (Ambulatory Surgery Center).

Darüber hinaus prüfen Hersteller mit ihrem Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und Abfallreduzierung Möglichkeiten im Bereich wiederverwendbarer und modularer Werkzeugsysteme , um die Abfallmenge in Krankenhäusern zu reduzieren und kostengünstige Lösungen für Gesundheitsdienstleister anzubieten.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Markt für orthopädische Elektrowerkzeuge ist nach Produkttyp, Energiequelle und Anwendung segmentiert. Zu den wichtigsten Komponenten gehören:

Produkttyp : Bohrer, Sägen, Reibahlen und andere spezielle orthopädische Werkzeuge.

: Bohrer, Sägen, Reibahlen und andere spezielle orthopädische Werkzeuge. Energiequelle : Batteriebetriebene, elektrisch betriebene und pneumatische Werkzeuge.

: Batteriebetriebene, elektrisch betriebene und pneumatische Werkzeuge. Anwendung : Krankenhäuser, ambulante chirurgische Zentren (OSCs) und orthopädische Fachkliniken.



Das Segment der batteriebetriebenen Elektrowerkzeuge wird voraussichtlich dominieren, da sie tragbar, benutzerfreundlich und mit der Lithium-Ionen-Batterietechnologie ausgestattet sind. Dicht dahinter folgen elektrisch betriebene Werkzeuge , während die Verwendung pneumatischer Werkzeuge aufgrund von Mobilitäts- und Wartungseinschränkungen zurückgeht.

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für orthopädische Elektrowerkzeuge

Nordamerika : Größter Marktanteil, bedingt durch eine fortschrittliche Gesundheitsinfrastruktur, hohe Gesundheitsausgaben und die zunehmende Nutzung intelligenter chirurgischer Instrumente.

: Größter Marktanteil, bedingt durch eine fortschrittliche Gesundheitsinfrastruktur, hohe Gesundheitsausgaben und die zunehmende Nutzung intelligenter chirurgischer Instrumente. Europa : Starker Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und modularem Werkzeugdesign, zusammen mit einer alternden Bevölkerung, die die Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Verfahren antreibt.

: Starker Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und modularem Werkzeugdesign, zusammen mit einer alternden Bevölkerung, die die Nachfrage nach orthopädischen Verfahren antreibt. Asien-Pazifik : Am schnellsten wachsende Region aufgrund des Ausbaus der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur, des steigenden Bewusstseins für orthopädische Erkrankungen und staatlicher Initiativen zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zur Gesundheitsversorgung.

: Am schnellsten wachsende Region aufgrund des Ausbaus der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur, des steigenden Bewusstseins für orthopädische Erkrankungen und staatlicher Initiativen zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zur Gesundheitsversorgung. Lateinamerika : Steigende Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen und eine wachsende Nachfrage nach ambulanten chirurgischen Eingriffen treiben das Wachstum in dieser Region voran.

: Steigende Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen und eine wachsende Nachfrage nach ambulanten chirurgischen Eingriffen treiben das Wachstum in dieser Region voran. Naher Osten und Afrika : Der Markt wird durch die Verbesserung des Zugangs zur Gesundheitsversorgung und den Schwerpunkt auf die Modernisierung medizinischer Einrichtungen getrieben.



Wettbewerbsumfeld

Der Markt für orthopädische Elektrowerkzeuge ist durch strategische Kooperationen zwischen führenden Unternehmen, Forschungseinrichtungen und Gesundheitsdienstleistern gekennzeichnet. Diese Partnerschaften haben die Entwicklung innovativer, chirurgenzentrierter Elektrowerkzeuge vorangetrieben, die die Behandlungsergebnisse verbessern sollen. Durch die Förderung des Austauschs von Fachwissen, Kenntnissen und technischen Ressourcen spielen diese Kooperationen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Weiterentwicklung des Marktes durch die Einführung modernster Technologien.

Wichtige Marktentwicklungen

Januar 2024 : Stryker meldete eine starke Leistung, die durch die Einführung neuer Produkte und den Erfolg seines orthopädischen Operationsroboters Mako vorangetrieben wurde. Diese positive Dynamik aus dem Jahr 2023 weckt hohe Erwartungen für 2024.

: Stryker meldete eine starke Leistung, die durch die Einführung neuer Produkte und den Erfolg seines orthopädischen Operationsroboters Mako vorangetrieben wurde. Diese positive Dynamik aus dem Jahr 2023 weckt hohe Erwartungen für 2024. Februar 2024 : Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. gab die FDA-Zulassung für sein ROSA®-Schultersystem bekannt , eine bahnbrechende Entwicklung als weltweit erstes robotergestütztes Schulterersatzsystem. Das ROSA-Schultersystem ergänzt das bestehende ROSA®-Robotikportfolio von Zimmer Biomet, das auch Robotersysteme für Knie- und Hüftersatzoperationen umfasst.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

The Orthopedic Prosthetic Device Market is anticipated to be valued at USD 2,348.4 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%

The global sales of orthopedic prosthetics are estimated to be worth USD 2,399.3 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 3,908.2 million by 2034.

According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global orthopedic oncology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market size is estimated to stand at USD 11.39 billion in 2024.

The global Cardiac Assist Devices Market is poised to surpass USD 1.37 billion by 2023, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 6.1% through 2033 to reach USD 2.48 billion.

In a recently updated edition, trends infer a valuation of USD 1,175.10 million for the mobile cardiac telemetry system market in 2024. Looking ahead to 2034

The global cardiac surgery devices market is expected to enjoy a valuation of USD 1.7 Billion by the end of 2022

In the recently upgraded market intelligence report, FMI shares that the dental service market is predicted to be valued at USD 381.62 billion in 2024.

The Cryosurgical Equipment Market is likely to expand from USD 1.02 billion in 2022 to USD 1.93 billion by 2032.

The global surgical generators demand is subjected to record a CAGR of 4%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centres in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.