Global Pet Food Market Poised for 6.5% CAGR Growth, Targeting USD 232.8 Billion by 2034: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and the increasing role of pets as integral members of households. Valued at USD 125.2 billion in 2024, the market is projected to soar to USD 232.8 billion by 2034, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Pet animals are often sensitive to pathogens and particularly vulnerable to mycotoxins and drugs. Leading companies like Blue Buffalo have responded by offering high-quality products made with real chicken while excluding chicken by-products, corn, wheat, and soy, ensuring safer and healthier options.

Pet food products that offer balanced nutrition, use cost-effective and sustainable ingredients, and cater to cultural preferences are set to drive market growth. These offerings address the growing demand for companion animal health and well-being.

Demand for pet food is expected to be driven by consumer propensity to keep pets and growing health concerns for said pets. Improved overall digestion and health of pets through the consumption of nutritious food are likewise expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

There are but negligible differences in pet food products available in the global market. This has led manufacturers to incorporate multifunctional and innovative ingredients into their goods to curb such similarity bias.

As ready-made pet food becomes more popular, convenience will play an important role in the development of this industry. Another segment is organic pet food, a new growing trend in the market.

Increased obtainability of organic products in several flavors and incorporation of essential elements such as probiotics and antioxidants are aspects likely to positively impact worldwide market growth.

Manufacturers frame these products to meet the standard nutritional necessities of livestock. Meat-based ingredients are processed to distil protein components, water, and fat. The manufacturing course also includes cooking, grinding, and mixing the raw resources with other ingredients.

With a rising middle class, rapid urbanization, and an aging population, the United States is becoming a pet-owning society where dogs and cats dominate the share of household pets.

People are welcoming more paws into their families in the United States, and the trend of humanizing pets among owners has been on the rise. This is expected to skyrocket demand for luxury and branded goods for pets - especially food - over the forecast period.

Younger generations are supporting this trend and often bring their pets to the veterinarian for regular check-ups and advice on healthcare and nutritional supplements. With rising incomes, urbanization, and increased health awareness, pet owners are moving to high-quality, natural foods. These foods are free of naturally modified bacteria, artificial colors, and flavors to help promote the health of their pets.

Consumers also prefer specially-formulated foods for their pets since they contain high-quality proteins and vitamins that help uphold healthy skin, digestion, and more.

Key Takeaways:

The global pet food market is expected to more than double in value over the next decade.

Factors such as increasing pet ownership, a focus on pet health and nutrition, and innovations in pet food formulations are driving market growth.

Leading companies are leveraging premium ingredients and catering to specific dietary needs to capture market share.



Industry Challenges:

Despite its promising trajectory, the pet food market faces notable challenges, including:

Regulatory hurdles in ensuring product safety and labeling compliance.

The rising cost of high-quality ingredients.

Environmental concerns related to packaging and sustainable sourcing of raw materials.



Additionally, pets are particularly susceptible to pathogens, mycotoxins, and chemical residues, necessitating stringent quality control measures. Ensuring the safety and efficacy of pet food products remains a critical concern for manufacturers.

“The pet food industry is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by an interplay of consumer awareness and technological advancements. As pets continue to occupy a central place in households, manufacturers have an unparalleled opportunity to innovate and cater to this growing market. However, addressing challenges related to sustainability and safety will be crucial for long-term success.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Factors Driving the Market

Pet owners are increasingly concerned about the well-being of their pets and are looking for nutritious and balanced pet food options that offer specific health benefits such as weight management, joint health, and improved digestion.

The rise of e-commerce has given pet owners easy access to a wide range of pet food products that offer several choices, competitive prices, and delivery options.

Veterinarians play an important role in advising pet owners about their pets' nutritional needs since their recommendations as professionals for specific pet food brands and formulations influence consumer purchasing decisions.

Urbanization and busy lifestyles often create time constraints for pet owners, who prefer convenient ready-to-eat pet food that requires minimal preparation, increasing demand for pet food products.

Factors Restraining the Market

Stringent regulations and compliance requirements in the pet food industry can be a challenge for manufacturers in terms of both expense and time required in the processes.

Safety concerns related to product recalls and contamination incidents can undermine consumer confidence in a particular brand or industry as a whole.

Consumer price sensitivity could be a barrier to the pet food industry as some pet owners may be unwilling or incapable to pay high prices for premium or specialty nutritional products.



Why is the United States Considered a Pet Food Market Leader?

Increasing Pet Health Awareness and Humanization Trend Driving the United States Market

Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis indicates that the United States pet food industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% surpassing USD 39,773.4 million by 2033.

The United States is considered a pet food industry leader due to its high pet ownership rate and strong economy, which enables pet owners to spend more on their pets. Besides this, the humanization trend has led to an increased demand for high-quality and premium pet food variants in the United States.

A study shows that pet owners are willing to pay more for superior quality pet food, with 50% of American pet owners willing to give up their Netflix subscription to afford premium pet food. Similarly, 55% of French and American pet owners stated that they would give up chocolate to provide high-quality food to their pets.

This shift in consumer behavior has significantly increased retail sales in the pet food industry over the past decade, with a 36% increase in annual pet food spending from 2007 to 2017.

What Makes the United Kingdom Another Significant Market for Pet Food Market?

Expansion of E-Commerce Platforms to Surge Pet Food Sales

Pet owners in Europe are increasingly concerned about their pets' well-being and seek high-quality nutritional supplements to promote their healthy development. As a result, the demand for pet supplements is rapidly growing worldwide, leading key industry players to pursue acquisitions to expand their product portfolio, market reach, and distribution channels.

Why Is China Likely to Be an Attractive Market for Pet Food?

Increased Government Investment in Infrastructure Development Pushing the Market

China's market for pet food is anticipated to attain a market size with a projected CAGR of 6.9%

China has an aging population, which is leading to more people living alone or in smaller households. Pets are seen as companions and can provide emotional support and companionship, leading to an increase in pet ownership.

Furthermore, the China government has been supporting the pet industry, recognizing it as a growing industry with significant economic potential. This has led to more investment in pet-related businesses and infrastructure, such as pet hospitals and pet-friendly parks.





Category wise Insights

Which is the Highly Demanded Nature of Pet Food Worldwide?

Conventional Pet Food to Remain Popular Due to Affordability and Wide Availability

Conventional pet food is more affordable and widely available than organic or mono-protein options. It often contains a variety of ingredients and nutrients, which can help to meet the dietary needs of pets.

Furthermore, some pet owners may prefer conventional pet food because it has a longer shelf life and does not require refrigeration or special storage conditions.

Pet owners are concerned about the effectiveness and safety of organic or mono-protein pet food, as these products may not undergo the same level of regulatory scrutiny as conventional pet food.

Which Pet Food Source Is Expected to Augment Sales in The Market?

Animal-derived Sources Are Palatable, Familiar, and have High Nutritional Value

Sales of animal-derived pet food products are increasing over plant-derived and insect-derived products owing to the higher demand for high-quality protein sources. They meet the nutritional needs of pets, as well as the palatability and familiarity of animal-based ingredients among pet owners.

Furthermore, animal-derived products are readily available and cost-effective compared to other sources.

Competitive Landscape: Pet Food Market

The pet food market is characterized by intense competition, with leading players including ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Mars Petcare Inc., Nestlé Purina PetCare, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., and others.

These key market participants are driving innovation and investing heavily in research and development to meet evolving consumer demands. Companies are also scaling production technologies to deliver efficient and high-quality formulations. To expand their market presence, manufacturers are employing strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations.

Key Developments in the Market

Nestlé Purina PetCare : In 2020, the company introduced "Beyond Nature's Protein," a sustainable pet food line utilizing plant- and insect-based proteins. Developed in collaboration with veterinarians and nutritionists, the formulas are nutrient-balanced and cater to pets' taste preferences, aligning with the growing demand for environmentally friendly options.

: In 2020, the company introduced "Beyond Nature's Protein," a sustainable pet food line utilizing plant- and insect-based proteins. Developed in collaboration with veterinarians and nutritionists, the formulas are nutrient-balanced and cater to pets' taste preferences, aligning with the growing demand for environmentally friendly options. General Mills: In 2018, the company acquired Blue Buffalo Pet Products, one of the leading pet food brands in the U.S. This strategic acquisition strengthened General Mills' brand portfolio and market positioning in the premium pet food segment.

Such initiatives demonstrate how leading players in the pet food market leverage innovation and strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge and meet dynamic market requirements.

Leading Brands

Simmons Pet Food, Inc.

Merrick Pet Care, Inc.

Champion Petfoods LP

Nature's Variety

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Cargill, Incorporated

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Mars Petcare Inc.

Nestlé Purina PetCare

J.M. Smucker Company

Diamond Pet Foods

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Deuerer GmbH

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Nutriara Alimentos Ltda.

Unicharm PetCare Corporation

Nisshin Pet Food, Inc.

Others



Key Segments of the Report

By Nature:

As per Nature, the industry has been categorized into Organic, Monoprotein, and Conventional.

By Product Type:

As per Product Type, the industry has been categorized into Kibble/Dry (Extruded, Baked, Coated), Dehydrated Food, Freeze Dried Cooked, Freeze-Dried Raw, Wet Food, Frozen, Raw Food, Powder, Treats and Chews [Dog (Pastes, Crèmes, Crunchy snacks, Chew sticks, Tablets, Biscuits, Jerky, Rawhide), Cat (Pastes, Crèmes, Crunchy snacks, Chew sticks, Tablets, Biscuits, Cat Milk / Milk snacks)].

By Source:

This segment is further categorized into Animal-Derived (Fish, Chicken, Duck, Beef, Pork, Venison, Lamb, and Turkey), Plant-Derived, Insect-Derived (Crickets, Mealworms, Black Solider Flies).

By Animal Type:

As per animal type this segment is categorized into Cat (Kitten, and Senior), Dog (Puppy, Adult, and Senior), Birds, and Others (Rabbits, Hamsters, etc.).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Baltic and Balkans Countries and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Heimtiernahrung steht vor einem bemerkenswerten Wachstum, angetrieben durch sich ändernde Verbraucherpräferenzen und die zunehmende Rolle von Haustieren als integrale Bestandteile des Haushalts. Der Markt wird im Jahr 2024 auf 125,2 Mrd. USD geschätzt und wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich auf 232,8 Mrd. USD ansteigen, was einer robusten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,5 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht.

Heimtiere sind oft empfindlich gegenüber Krankheitserregern und besonders anfällig für Mykotoxine und Medikamente. Führende Unternehmen wie Blue Buffalo haben darauf reagiert, indem sie hochwertige Produkte aus echtem Huhn anbieten und dabei Hühnernebenprodukte wie Mais, Weizen und Soja ausschließen, um sicherere und gesündere Optionen zu gewährleisten.

Tiernahrungsprodukte, die eine ausgewogene Ernährung bieten, kostengünstige und nachhaltige Zutaten verwenden und kulturellen Vorlieben entsprechen, werden das Marktwachstum vorantreiben. Diese Angebote tragen der wachsenden Nachfrage nach Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden von Haustieren Rechnung.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:

Es wird erwartet, dass sich der Wert des globalen Marktes für Tiernahrung in den nächsten zehn Jahren mehr als verdoppeln wird.

Faktoren wie die zunehmende Haltung von Haustieren, der Fokus auf die Gesundheit und Ernährung von Haustieren sowie Innovationen bei der Formulierung von Tiernahrung treiben das Marktwachstum voran.

Führende Unternehmen nutzen hochwertige Zutaten und gehen auf spezifische Ernährungsbedürfnisse ein, um Marktanteile zu gewinnen.



Marktübersicht:

Haustiere spielen eine zentrale Rolle bei der Verbesserung des menschlichen Lebens, indem sie für emotionales und körperliches Wohlbefinden sorgen. Dies hat weltweit zu einem Anstieg der Haustierhaltung geführt, was wiederum zu einem erheblichen Wachstum des Tiernahrungsmarktes führt. Die Formulierungen von Tiernahrung sind immer ausgefeilter geworden und gehen auf die einzigartigen Ernährungsbedürfnisse verschiedener Arten, Rassen und Lebensphasen ein.

In den letzten Jahren hat das Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für die Gesundheit von Haustieren die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen, biologischen und maßgeschneiderten Tiernahrungsprodukten verstärkt. Unternehmen wie Blue Buffalo haben innovative Produktlinien eingeführt, die sich durch hochwertige Proteine auszeichnen und häufige Allergene wie Mais, Weizen und Soja ausschließen. Solche Strategien unterstreichen den Fokus der Branche auf die Empfindlichkeit von Haustieren und die Bereitstellung einer optimalen Ernährung.

Herausforderungen der Branche:

Trotz seiner vielversprechenden Entwicklung steht der Markt für Heimtiernahrung vor bemerkenswerten Herausforderungen, darunter:

Regulatorische Hürden bei der Gewährleistung der Produktsicherheit und der Einhaltung der Kennzeichnungsvorschriften.

Die steigenden Kosten für hochwertige Zutaten.

Umweltbedenken im Zusammenhang mit Verpackungen und nachhaltiger Beschaffung von Rohstoffen.



Darüber hinaus sind Haustiere besonders anfällig für Krankheitserreger, Mykotoxine und chemische Rückstände, was strenge Qualitätskontrollmaßnahmen erforderlich macht. Die Gewährleistung der Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von Tiernahrungsprodukten ist für die Hersteller nach wie vor ein wichtiges Anliegen.

"Die Tiernahrungsindustrie befindet sich in einer Transformationsphase, die durch ein Zusammenspiel von Verbraucherbewusstsein und technologischem Fortschritt angetrieben wird. Da Haustiere nach wie vor einen zentralen Platz in den Haushalten einnehmen, haben die Hersteller eine beispiellose Chance, innovativ zu sein und auf diesen wachsenden Markt einzugehen. Die Bewältigung der Herausforderungen in Bezug auf Nachhaltigkeit und Sicherheit wird jedoch entscheidend für den langfristigen Erfolg sein", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner für Food & Beverages bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Wachstumstreiber:

Das Wachstum des Marktes für Tiernahrung ist auf mehrere Faktoren zurückzuführen:

1. Zunehmende Haltung von Haustieren: Steigende verfügbare Einkommen und die Urbanisierung haben zu einer wachsenden Zahl von Haustierbesitzern weltweit beigetragen.

2. Vermenschlichung von Haustieren: Haustiere werden zunehmend als Familienmitglieder angesehen, was zu erhöhten Ausgaben für ihr Wohlbefinden führt.

3. Fortschritte in der Ernährung: Innovationen im Bereich der Tiernahrung, einschließlich funktioneller Lebensmittel und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, erfüllen spezifische Gesundheitsbedürfnisse wie Gewichtsmanagement, Zahnpflege und Gelenkgesundheit.

4. E-Commerce-Expansion: Die Verbreitung von Online-Einzelhandelsplattformen hat es den Verbrauchern erleichtert, auf eine breite Palette von Tiernahrungsprodukten zuzugreifen.

Wichtige Highlights der Branche:

Trend zur Premiumisierung: Die Verbraucher tendieren zu Premium- und Bio-Tiernahrungsprodukten, die höchste Qualität und Transparenz versprechen.

Die Verbraucher tendieren zu Premium- und Bio-Tiernahrungsprodukten, die höchste Qualität und Transparenz versprechen. Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit: Die Marken setzen auf umweltfreundliche Praktiken, wie z. B. recycelbare Verpackungen und nachhaltig gewonnene Inhaltsstoffe.

Die Marken setzen auf umweltfreundliche Praktiken, wie z. B. recycelbare Verpackungen und nachhaltig gewonnene Inhaltsstoffe. Technologische Integration: Digitale Tools und Plattformen ermöglichen personalisierte Empfehlungen für die Ernährung von Haustieren und verbessern so das Kundenerlebnis.



Länderspezifische Einblicke

Markt für Tiernahrung in China

1. Haupttreiber der Nachfrage:

o Steigende verfügbare Einkommen, Urbanisierung und Haustierbesitz bei jüngeren Bevölkerungsgruppen.

Haustiere werden zunehmend als Familienmitglieder angesehen, was dazu führt, dass ihre Gesundheit und Ernährung im Vordergrund stehen.

2. Digitales Engagement und Lokalisierung:

o Marken wie Nestlé Purina und Myfoodie nutzen interaktives Marketing, Influencer-Kooperationen und Live-Stream-Shopping, um Haustierbesitzer zu begeistern.

o Die Lokalisierungsbemühungen umfassen Aromen und Zutaten wie traditionelle chinesische Kräuter, die auf die lokalen Vorlieben zugeschnitten sind.

3. Gesundheitszentrierte Premiumisierung:

o Spezialisierte funktionelle Lebensmittel befassen sich mit Problemen wie Immununterstützung, Verdauungsgesundheit und Gelenkpflege.

o Marken bieten lebensphasen- und rassespezifische Formulierungen an, mit Beispielen wie Royal Canin, die auf spezifische Verbraucherbedürfnisse ausgerichtet sind.

4. Markttrends:

o Gesundheit, Lebensmittelsicherheit und Personalisierung dominieren die Vorlieben der Verbraucher und treiben das stetige Wachstum bei Premium-Tiernahrung voran.

Markt für Tiernahrung in Indien

1. Verändertes Verbraucherverhalten:

o Eine Verlagerung von hausgemachter zu verpackter Tiernahrung aufgrund eines geschäftigeren Lebensstils und eines gestiegenen Bewusstseins für Tierernährung.

2. Erschwinglichkeit und rassespezifische Angebote:

Marken wie Mars Petcare und Drools konzentrieren sich auf erschwingliche Produkte für preissensible Verbraucher.

o Erweiterte rassespezifische Optionen sind auf beliebte Rassen wie Labradore und Beagle ausgerichtet.

3. Transparenz und Aufklärung:

o Drools legt Wert auf Inhaltsstoffe aus natürlichen Quellen und arbeitet mit Tierärzten zusammen, um die Verbraucher über die Vorteile der Ernährung aufzuklären.

4. Wachstum des E-Commerce:

o Plattformen wie Amazon India, Flipkart und Websites, die sich auf Haustiere konzentrieren, bieten Zugang zu Premium- und importierten Produkten in verschiedenen Regionen.

o Die zunehmende Vermenschlichung von Haustieren treibt die Nachfrage nach funktionellen und hochwertigen Lebensmitteln wie sojafreien, getreidefreien und altersspezifischen Formeln an.

Markt für Tiernahrung in Brasilien

1. Wachsende Vorliebe für Premium-Lebensmittel:

o Ein Anstieg der Haustierpopulation hat zu einer erhöhten Nachfrage nach nahrhafter, hochwertiger und biologischer Tiernahrung geführt.

2. Gesundheits- und Nachhaltigkeitstrends:

o Marken wie Premier Pet bieten getreidefreie und biologische Optionen an, während Total Alimentos sich auf Probiotika und natürliche Zusatzstoffe für die Gesundheit der Gelenke und die Hautpflege konzentriert.

o Nachhaltige Inhaltsstoffe aus der Region kommen bei umweltbewussten Verbrauchern gut an.

3. Staatliche Unterstützung und Qualitätsstandards:

o Strenge Qualitäts- und Sicherheitsvorschriften schaffen günstige Bedingungen für Premiummarken.

4. Umweltfreundliche Verpackung und Vertrieb:

o Marken verwenden nachhaltige Verpackungen, um ethische Verbraucher anzusprechen.

o Starke Vertriebsnetze und Beratungen in den Filialen verbessern die Kundenbindung und -aufklärung.

Wettbewerbsumfeld: Markt für Tiernahrung

Der Markt für Heimtiernahrung ist durch einen intensiven Wettbewerb gekennzeichnet, mit führenden Akteuren wie ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Mars Petcare Inc., Nestlé Purina PetCare, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd. und anderen.

Diese wichtigen Marktteilnehmer treiben Innovationen voran und investieren stark in Forschung und Entwicklung, um den sich wandelnden Verbraucheranforderungen gerecht zu werden. Unternehmen skalieren auch Produktionstechnologien, um effiziente und qualitativ hochwertige Formulierungen zu liefern. Um ihre Marktpräsenz auszubauen, setzen die Hersteller Strategien wie Akquisitionen und Kooperationen ein.

Wichtige Entwicklungen auf dem Markt

Nestlé Purina PetCare : Im Jahr 2020 führte das Unternehmen "Beyond Nature's Protein" ein, eine nachhaltige Tiernahrungslinie, die pflanzliche und insektenbasierte Proteine verwendet. Die in Zusammenarbeit mit Tierärzten und Ernährungswissenschaftlern entwickelten Rezepturen sind nährstoffausgewogen und entsprechen den Geschmackspräferenzen von Haustieren, um der wachsenden Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Optionen gerecht zu werden.

: Im Jahr 2020 führte das Unternehmen "Beyond Nature's Protein" ein, eine nachhaltige Tiernahrungslinie, die pflanzliche und insektenbasierte Proteine verwendet. Die in Zusammenarbeit mit Tierärzten und Ernährungswissenschaftlern entwickelten Rezepturen sind nährstoffausgewogen und entsprechen den Geschmackspräferenzen von Haustieren, um der wachsenden Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Optionen gerecht zu werden. General Mills: Im Jahr 2018 erwarb das Unternehmen Blue Buffalo Pet Products, eine der führenden Tiernahrungsmarken in den USA. Diese strategische Akquisition stärkte das Markenportfolio und die Marktpositionierung von General Mills im Premium-Tiernahrungssegment.

Solche Initiativen zeigen, wie führende Akteure auf dem Markt für Heimtiernahrung Innovationen und strategische Partnerschaften nutzen, um ihren Wettbewerbsvorteil zu erhalten und den dynamischen Marktanforderungen gerecht zu werden.

Führende Marken

Simmons Tiernahrung, Inc.

Merrick Haustierpflege, Inc.

Champion Petfoods LP

Die Vielfalt der Natur

Archer Daniels Midland Unternehmen (ADM)

Cargill, Eingetragen

Hill's Tiernahrung

Mars Petcare Inc.

Nestlé Purina PetCare

J.M. Smucker Unternehmen

Diamond Tiernahrung

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Deuerer GmbH

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Nutriara Alimentos GmbH

Unicharm PetCare Gesellschaft

Nisshin Tiernahrung, Inc.

Andere



Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Von Natur aus:

Laut Nature wurde die Branche in Bio, Monoprotein und Konventionell eingeteilt.

Nach Produkttyp:

Gemäß Produkttyp wurde die Branche in Trockenfutter/Trockenfutter (extrudiert, gebacken, beschichtet), dehydriertes Futter, gefriergetrocknetes gekochtes, gefriergetrocknetes rohes, Nassfutter, gefrorenes, rohes Futter, Pulver, Leckerlis und Kauartikel [Hund (Pasten, Cremes, knusprige Snacks, Kaustangen, Tabletten, Kekse, Trockenfleisch, Rohhaut), Katze (Pasten, Cremes, knusprige Snacks, Kaustangen, Tabletten, Kekse, Katzenmilch / Milchsnacks)].

Nach Quelle:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in tierischen Ursprungs (Fisch, Huhn, Ente, Rind, Schwein, Wild, Lamm und Pute), pflanzlichen Ursprungs und von Insekten (Grillen, Mehlwürmer, schwarze Soldatenfliegen) kategorisiert.

Nach Tierart:

Je nach Tiertyp wird dieses Segment in Katze (Kätzchen und Senior), Hund (Welpe, Erwachsener und Senior), Vögel und andere (Kaninchen, Hamster usw.) eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Zentralasiens, Russlands und Weißrusslands, der baltischen und Balkanländer sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

