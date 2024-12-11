BOSS Money Says ‘Thank You’ with Zero-Fee Money Transfers for the Holidays

After a Record November, BOSS Money Welcomes New Customers with Five Zero-Fee Transfers to Mexico and Two Zero-Fee Transfers to All Other Destinations

Newark, NJ , Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Money , the remittance and payments brand of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), today announced new holiday deals that make sending money to family and friends in Mexico and around the world more affordable than ever before.

“The holidays are all about sharing the blessings of the season,” said Michelle Rendo, VP Marketing for BOSS Money. “At BOSS Money, it’s an especially joyous time with Zero-Fee transfers to our 48 popular destination countries, and with new payout options enabling recipients to receive and use their cash more easily.”

New BOSS Money customers can celebrate the holiday with five Zero-Fee transfers to Mexico and two Zero-Fee transfers to all other Boss Money destination countries when sending from their debit card or bank account on the BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution Calling apps.

Existing BOSS Money customers will receive a special BOSS Money Holiday Promo Code for two Zero-Fee transfers between December 20th and 25th.

BOSS Money also announced expanded payout options, providing more ways to share the joy:

Customers sending to the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines can send cash directly to their recipient’s bank-issued debit card;



Customers sending to Mexico and Peru can now use the BOSS Money app to transfer cash to mobile wallets. In Mexico: Bankaya, Mercado Pago, Spin by Oxxo and Techreo. In Peru: Yape.



“We are super-excited to support our customers during the holidays,” said Bill Pereira, IDT’s Chief Operating Officer. “November was our busiest month ever, easily surpassing Mother’s Day back in May, with continued strong growth in customers and transactions. We are grateful that our customers value BOSS Money as the most affordable, reliable, and convenient way to send money to family and friends across borders. This Zero-Fee program is our way to thank our current customers for a wonderful year and invite everyone who has not used BOSS Money to save money while discovering the best way to share the joy of the season.”

