Holu Hou Energy and Lendlease Bring Resilient Renewable Energy to Military Homes, Lightens Load on Energy Grid

HONOLULU, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant step toward advancing sustainability and energy resilience, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke joined Holu Hou Energy (HHE) and Island Palm Communities (IPC) to highlight a major milestone at the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) today. The installation of renewable energy systems for 200 homes represents a transformative effort to provide military families on Oʻahu with cutting-edge solar photovoltaic (PV) technology and HHE energy storage solutions.

“This project exemplifies the forward-thinking approach we need to achieve our state’s energy goals. It is a true kākou effort, demonstrating how collaboration can drive innovative solutions that benefit our communities and protect our environment,” said Lt. Governor Luke. “The clustered approach to energy storage and solar generation is a game-changer - we not only enhance the resilience of our military families but also create a model for sustainable living that could be replicated across the state.”

The 200 energy storage systems utilize HHE’s innovative EnergyCluster technology, where multiple residential units are connected in an energy network or “cluster.” This allows excess solar generation from any unit to be shared in real time with other connected units, optimizing energy use and ensuring that 75 to 80 percent or more of the overall residents’ energy needs are met without exporting power to the utility grid.

The event took place in an area of AMR where attendees could view the technology firsthand while in use at nearby homes. About 50 people, including State of Hawaiʻi Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick and military officials were in attendance.

“Sustainability and environmental stewardship are not just ideals for the Army—they are imperatives. Aligning with Hawaii’s green energy goals, the Army prioritizes initiatives that protect and preserve the environment while enhancing our operational capabilities. Hawaii’s unique ecosystem and finite resources demand our collective responsibility to lead in these efforts” – said, U.S. Army Garrison Commander, Col. Rachel Sullivan.

Ted Peck, HHE President, stated, "The installation of our first 200 systems at Island Palm Communities is a major achievement in our mission to deliver cutting-edge renewable energy solutions that directly benefit residents. Our EnergyCluster technology not only ensures that homes are powered more efficiently, but it also demonstrates the power of collaborative innovation in creating resilient, sustainable communities.”

“This project is a testament to the success of our partnership with Holu Hou Energy,” said Justin Kern, Lendlease Executive General Manager, U.S. Communities. “This project not only enhances the energy independence of military families at Island Palm Communities but also contributes to a more resilient and stable electric grid in Oʻahu.”

HHE, with its equity partner Irradiant Partners, provides design-to-service solar plus energy storage systems and Lendlease is a leading real estate and investment group managing nearly 8,000 homes for the U.S. Army on Oʻahu. The success of the project thus far underscores the value of clustering for financing tenant and rental housing, demonstrating that a collective approach to energy generation and storage can result in significant cost savings and increased energy resilience. The savings realized through the deployment of HHE’s systems are being reinvested into enhancing the housing and amenities provided to military families on the installation.

HHE’s EnergyCluster technology has shown outstanding results in optimizing energy use, with approximately a third of the total generated electricity shared among units in the cluster, solving issues related to vacancy and resident load variability. Each residential unit in the cluster is equipped with approximately 10kW of PV and 25kWh of energy storage, ensuring that residents have resilient backup power during grid outages while reducing the load on Oʻahu’s electric grid.

Construction continues across the AMR, with further installations planned across Oʻahu to meet the project's ambitious goals.

About Holu Hou Energy, LLC

Holu Hou Energy, LLC, headquartered in Delaware, provides state-of-the-art renewable energy and energy storage systems to the residential and commercial building markets. With a focus on innovation, HHE’s proprietary EnergyCluster technology plays a pivotal role in advancing the Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential housing market. For more information, visit www.holuhou.com.

About Island Palm Communities

Island Palm Communities (IPC) is a 50-year partnership between Lendlease, a leader in community development, and the U.S. Department of the Army and is one of the largest military housing privatization projects in the U.S. Established in 2004, Lendlease has been dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for military families located across U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii through the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI).

With a focus on innovation and long-term sustainability, Lendlease, alongside property management partner WinnResidential Military Housing Services, will develop, renovate, finance, and maintain over 7,580 homes within IPC. This commitment ensures a vibrant and supportive community that meets the evolving needs of Soldiers and their families until 2054 and beyond. www.islandpalmcommunities.com.

