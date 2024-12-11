Prime Drink Group Announces a Massive Production Increase for Glutenberg and its Return to Shelves: Thousands of Outlets in Canada and the U.S. Soon to be Supplied

Company receives orders in excess of 40,000 cases

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) (“Prime” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, after several months of intermittent production of its renowned Glutenberg beer, it has permanently resolved its production issues and increased production to more normal levels, with plans to further increase production in 2025.

The Company has also received orders for more than 40,000 cases, the majority of which will be fulfilled in 2025. In recent weeks, Prime’s brewing team has worked tirelessly to produce over 10,000 cases of its best-selling gluten-free beers, Blonde and IPA, and plans to make its other flavours available in the coming months. Glutenberg is sold in thousands of retail locations in Québec, at the LCBO in the rest of Canada and in 42 states in the U.S.





Olivier Primeau, VP Marketing, Strategic Vision and Acquisitions, said: “Despite past production issues, Glutenberg continues to see increasing demand from consumers across North America. We are thrilled to have permanently resolved our issues and look forward to growing our brand again. The resumption of normal production is the result of the exceptional teamwork and dedication of our brewing team, and we sincerely thank all of our loyal partners and consumers who have patiently waited for Glutenberg to return to the market!”

About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp (CSE: PRME) is a Québec-based corporation focused on becoming a leading diversified holding company in the beverage, influencer media and hospitality sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Jean Gosselin, Secretary

Phone: (514) 394-7717

Email: info@prime-group.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to Prime’s production issues, and the actual and potential market for Glutenberg.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the beverage industry, management’s ability to integrate Target’s business into the Company’s business and execute its business plan, market conditions, general economic factors, management’s ability to execute its business plan, sufficient due diligence being provided by Target, no adverse change in applicable regulations, changes in consumer marketing and product preferences, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of Prime may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Prime believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Prime disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

