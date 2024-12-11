Birnie Plumbing & Drains Eases Holiday Stress with $50 Promotion for Drain Cleaning Services

Helping Homeowners Combat Rising Maintenance Costs This Holiday Season

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season upon us, many homeowners are feeling the pinch of rising maintenance costs as they prepare their homes for family gatherings and winter conditions. In response, Birnie Plumbing & Drains is stepping up to offer relief with a limited-time promotion. From now until December 24, homeowners can save $50 on professional drain cleaning services by using coupon code BP50DEC when booking by phone or though our website and speaking to one of our customer service representatives.

This special offer comes at a crucial time when routine home maintenance can weigh heavily on household budgets. Drain cleaning is essential for preventing costly backups and ensuring plumbing systems run smoothly, especially during high-use periods like the holidays. “We understand that maintaining a home can be financially challenging, especially this time of year,” said Lindsay Mcfarland, Marketing & Public Relations of Birnie Plumbing & Drains. “Our goal is to provide reliable and affordable solutions to help homeowners enjoy a worry-free holiday season.”

To take advantage of this promotion, customers simply need to visit our website or call the number provided below and mention the coupon code BP50DEC. The promotion applies to all residential drain cleaning services and is valid until December 24, 2024.

Why Choose Birnie Plumbing & Drains?

Expertise You Can Trust : With years of experience serving Hamilton and the Golden Horseshoe, Birnie Plumbing & Drains offers professional, high-quality plumbing solutions tailored to your needs.

: With years of experience serving Hamilton and the Golden Horseshoe, Birnie Plumbing & Drains offers professional, high-quality plumbing solutions tailored to your needs. Affordable Relief for Homeowners : This $50 drain cleaning promotion is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to making essential services accessible during challenging economic times.

: This $50 drain cleaning promotion is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to making essential services accessible during challenging economic times. Customer-Centered Approach: The team at Birnie Plumbing & Drains prides itself on delivering exceptional service and peace of mind to every customer.



“This promotion is our way of giving back to the community we’ve proudly served for years,” added Lindsay. “We want homeowners to focus on what truly matters this holiday season—spending time with loved ones—without worrying about unexpected plumbing issues.”

For more information or to book your drain cleaning service, call 905-578-4659 today and use coupon code BP50DEC. Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure your home’s plumbing is holiday-ready at an incredible value

About Birnie Plumbing & Drains

Birnie Plumbing & Drains is a trusted provider of comprehensive plumbing services in Hamilton and surrounding areas. Dedicated to quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service, Birnie Plumbing & Drains has been helping homeowners tackle plumbing challenges with confidence for over 100 years. From routine maintenance to emergency repairs, our team is here to keep your home running smoothly year-round.

Contact Details

Lindsay McFarland

Marketing & Public Relations

Lindsay.Mcfarland@birnie.pro

Plumbing issues for Hamilton homeowners These minor plumbing issues turn into costly disasters

