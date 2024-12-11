New Uphold Loyalty Program Unlocks Rewards on Stablecoins and 24-Hour Advance Access to Every New Token

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uphold , the Web3 financial platform, has announced a Rewards Program that incentivizes customers to use the Uphold App by offering them exclusive benefits, including among the highest level of rewards on stablecoins.





Benefits available through the Uphold Rewards Program include:

High rewards on stablecoins – 5.25%* on the stablecoin USBC and 5%* on USDC and PYUSD

Exclusive access to token research and trends

Early trading access to every new token listed – 24 hours before anyone else



The Rewards Program is available in the mobile app and makes it easy for users to complete everyday tasks and unlock valuable perks. There are three levels of tasks to be completed to earn rewards:

Visiting the Uphold App one time per month Depositing at least $50 into the Uphold account per month Conducting at least one trade of $50 worth of digital assets per month



Tasks must be completed each month to enjoy continued access to the rewards.

“We’ve created one of the easiest and most generous rewards programs in the industry,” said Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold. “Customers get benefits for completing certain everyday activities on the platform. The program makes it easy and fun to engage with Uphold with rewards including rewards on stablecoins and early access to new tokens.”

Rewards Levels

Rewards Level 1: 5.25%* on the new USBC stablecoin and 5%* rewards on the stablecoins USDC and PYUSD - outranking most other comparable payouts on US dollar-backed stablecoins. Unlike similar programs offered by other platforms, the rewards gained on Uphold can be held, traded and withdrawn.

Rewards Level 2: Exclusive access to the Special Token Report, where Uphold’s research team provides exclusive insights to help identify the most promising blockchain tokens and projects.

Rewards Level 3: Ability to purchase every newly listed tokens 24 hours before others on the Uphold platform. This may give active Uphold Rewards Center participants a crucial first-mover advantage.

Users can complete tasks in any order but rewards are unlocked in ascending order. Completed tasks earn rewards for the entire month, calculated daily and paid out monthly.

Uphold may add more stablecoins and rewards to the Rewards Program in the near future.

For more information, please visit www.uphold.com/rewards or follow @UpholdInc on x.

*Rewards are subject to change. Percent rewards are calculated on an annualized basis. The Uphold Rewards Program is subject to Terms and Conditions available here .

About Uphold

Ranked #1 in the San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 List, Uphold is committed to making web3 easy. As a web3 financial platform, Uphold serves millions of customers in more than 140 countries. It gives businesses and consumers easy access to digital assets and services. Uniquely, Uphold smart routes orders across 30 trading venues delivering optimal execution and superior liquidity to customers. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company has pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK and Canada with the FCA and FINTRAC respectively and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com.

For more information, visit uphold.com .



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5316f5b-83ba-4419-8c32-a1a9a5736123

