Greif Inc. Hosts 2024 Investor Day

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is hosting an Investor Day in New York City today, Wednesday, December 11, 2024, starting at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The event is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. (ET).

Ole Rosgaard, Chief Executive Officer, Larry Hilsheimer, Chief Financial Officer, and the Greif Executive Leadership Team will provide an in-depth review of the Company’s Build to Last strategy and future growth plans.

"Our entire leadership team is excited to meet with investors for this in-depth strategic review." said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We view our investors as key customers to us in our pursuit to being the best customer service company in the world. We are excited today to demonstrate to them how we are accelerating growth, profitability and resiliency in our business to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

The live video webcast of the conference, as well as the presentation materials, will be available to the public today within a special Investor Day microsite accessible at https://investorday.greif.com/ . The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations webpage within 24 hours following the event.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com .

